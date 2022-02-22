Join us on Wednesday, March 9 at 2 p.m. for a fun, interactive game of numbers where you win every time courtesy of Brightview Canton. Add some snacks to the game and everyone’s a winner! Have some fun with us and learn what “Numbers and Nibbles” is all about. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
REP. JAY BARROWS' OFFICE HOUR
Join Rep. Jay Barrows at the senior center on Monday, Feb. 28 from 9 to 10 a.m. for a group discussion as well as question and answer session.
Barrows will be at the senior center on the 4th Monday of each month at 9 a.m.
Sign up in advance.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, March 1 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every first Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
STRENGTH TRAINING
Strength training classes are held at 8:45 a.m. every Wednesday morning at the senior center. Each week this program features stretching routines and exercises that focus on the core, legs, arms and shoulders.
The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible.
Sign up in advance.
SENIOR FITNESS
Join us on Friday mornings at 8:45 a.m. for our senior fitness class. This class uses stretching, aerobics and hand-held weights to focus on exercising the body from the neck to the ankles. Senior fitness is designed for all levels of abilities. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Sign up in advance.
MARCH MOVIES
The subject for our March Movie Days will be World War II and the movies will be shown on the following Thursdays at 1 p.m.:
March 3 – “Darkest Hour” — As the threat of Nazi invasion looms, newly appointed British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill rallies the nation to fight for its very survival.
March 10 – “Munich – the Edge of War” – At the tense 1938 Munich conference, former friends who now work for the opposing governments become reluctant spies racing to expose a Nazi secret.
March 17 – “Dunkirk” – In May 1940, Germany advanced into France trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops were slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every naval and civilian vessel that could be found.
March 24 – “The Forgotten Battle” – During WWII’s crucial Battle of Scheldt, the lives of a glider pilot, a Nazi soldier and a reluctant Resistance recruit tragically intersect.
If you’d like to join us for some or all of the shows, please sign up in advance.
CHARLIE CARDS FOR SENIORS
A CharlieCard is the payment method for the MBTA. The Foxboro Senior Center will be partnering with the MBTA to offer Senior CharlieCards for residents 65+ allowing for reduced fares on the MBTA. The program will be held on Wednesday, March 2 at 2 p.m. Please sign up in advance.
MACKINAC MONDAY: FRANKENMUTH
As we lead up to our Mackinac Island trip in June, the last Monday of each month will now be “Mackinac Monday.”
Each month we are presenting a program associated with our trip.
These programs are open to all, but may be especially interesting to our Mackinac Island travelers.
Our next “Mackinac Monday” will be on Monday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. and the subject will be “Frankenmuth.” Enjoy a warm Wilkommen from the fine folks of Frankenmuth as you watch “Frankenmuth – Under the Radar” and “Top 15 best Things to do in Frankenmuth.”
Sign up if you’d like to join us.
MAKING MUSIC
Calling all musicians and singers: Bring your ukulele, guitar, voice or other acoustic instrument and join us for our “Making Music” program on March 7 at 1 p.m., and on the first Monday of every following month at 1 p.m. All skills are encouraged and welcome to participate in this monthly FREE sing and play along experience. We will explore fun and familiar songs. Sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
YOGA CLASSES
Yoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Join us for our next 8-week session of yoga classes at 10:30 a.m. on the following Fridays: Feb. 25, March 4, 11, 25, April 1, 8, 15 & 22. The cost is $53 per person. Everyone is welcome. Come just as you are, on your own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self-awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however, participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat. Please pay for the class at the time you sign up.
UKULELE 101: FOR BEGINNERS
Start your musical journey with the UKULELE! No prior musical experience is needed. During this 8-week program, participants will learn how to play basic chords, rhythms, and strum patterns that will enable you to explore familiar songs in no time. Bring your own ukulele (with GCEA tuning). An electronic running device, such as a Snark Turner is also recommended. As the learning continues, songs of increased challenge will be offered. The cost for these 8 classes is $75, and the classes are offered at 11:30 a.m. on the following Mondays: Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 28, April 4, 11, 25 and May 2. You must sign up with your payment in advance.
INTERMEDIATE UKULELE CLASSES
Continue your musical journey on the ukulele with this 8 week Intermediate Ukulele Class at the senior center under the direction of Lisa Cohen. This 8 week program is designed for those with prior experience playing the ukulele. Songs will continue to increase in complexity each week. The cost is $75 and the classes will be held at 12:30 p.m. on the following Thursdays: March 3, 10, 17, 31, April 7, 14, 21 and 28. You must sign up with your payment in advance.
DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON
Actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in a Netflix travel show that explores health and sustainable ways to live. This 8 episode series will examine how countries around the world view healthy living. The series will be shown weekly at the senior center on Tuesdays through March 22 from noon to 12:45 p.m. If you’d like to join us for all or some of the “Down to Earth” episodes, please sign up in advance.
HISTORY 101
Join us at 10 a.m. on Fridays in February to watch the Netflix series “History 101.” Infographics and archival footage deliver bite-sized history lessons on various scientific breakthroughs, social movements and world changing discoveries. On Feb. 25, episodes 7-10 will feature the subjects of Feminism / Nuclear Power / AIDS / Genetics. Sign up if you’d like to join us for all or some of the History 101 programs.
WORLD WAR II IN COLOR – ROAD TO VICTORY
On Thursdays, through April 7, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., we will be showing the new Netflix British Docuseries, WWII In Color – Road to Victory. This 10-week series will include gripping historical footage and expert commentary giving detailed insights into the leading figures of the war and the decisive turning points of World War II. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
SPRING DAYS AT BLITHEWOLD
On Thursday, May 26 at 9 a.m., we’ll be heading to Bristol, Rhode Island’s Blitheworld Mansion. Join us as we celebrate spring at this beautiful 33 acre estate on Narragansett Bay with its spectacular gardens. Following our visit and guided tour at Blitheworld, we’ll be off to enjoy a great lunch at Newport’s Atlantic Resort. Meal choices are either sauteed chicken with tarragon cream sauce or baked scrod. After lunch, we can spend a little time strolling downtown Newport before heading for home. The cost for Foxboro residents is $99 per person and for non-residents the cost is $105. The sign up for residents with payment has begun and non-resident sign-up with payment will begin on Wednesday, March 2. Don’t miss this opportunity for a great day trip!
SIGN UP FOR 2022 TRIP TO ENCORE CASINO
On Thursday, June 9, at 9 a.m. we’ll be leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St., for a trip to the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett. Join us for the day, and each passenger will receive a casino package which could include food, vouchers and play coupons. The cost is $37 per person for Foxboro residents, and $39 for non-residents. The sign up for residents with payment has begun, and non-resident sign-up with payment begins on Wednesday, Mar. 2. Join us as we visit this new casino on the Mystic riverfront.
CAPE COD CANAL CRUISE & DAN’L WEBSTER INN
Join us on Thursday, July 14 as we head to Cape Cod for a cruise on the Cape Cod Canal, the canal’s only historic sightseeing cruise. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and leave Foxboro from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St., at 8:30 a.m. The canal cruise features live narration about the fascinating history and points of interest along the canal, including Mass Maritime Academy, Sagamore and Bourne bridges, Vertical Lift Railroad Bridge, Aptuxet Trading Post, Cape Cod Bay, and more, from a unique perspective. After our excursion, we’ll head for a buffet lunch at the Dan’l Webster Inn in Sandwich.
This Inn is recognized as a Distinguished Restaurant of North America, placing it in the top 1% of restaurants in the country. The cost for this day trip is $94 for Foxboro residents, and $99 for non-residents. The sign-up for residents with payment has begun, and non-resident sign up with payment will begin on Wednesday, March 2.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, March 2, 9, 16 & 23 there will be hearing clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m.
This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment.
Call in advance to schedule a 20-minute appointment.