Join us for our Community Reads/Speaker Main Event on Thursday, March 23, as author Adbi Nor Iftin talks about his book “Call Me American.”
In his book, he tells the true story of immigrating to America via luck and perseverance: as a Somali refugee, he won entrance to the U.S. in an annual lottery, then risked his life to reach his new home. A natural storyteller, he shared dispatches from his journey from Somalia to Kenya to America on the BBC World Service and “This American Life.” Now a proudly naturalized U.S. citizen, Abdi Nor Iftin offers a vivid reminder of why democracies still beckon to those looking to make a better life, and questions what it means to be an American.
The author meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m, followed by the author talk at 7 p.m. Book signing to follow.
Copies of this book are available at the library.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register for this program, and view other programs scheduled around this event. Like the Monday Matinees on March 13 and March 27 at 3 p.m.
MONDAY MATINEEPart of the Boyden Library Community Reads/Speaker Series 2023 book “Call me American: a Memoir” by Abdi Nor Iftin Abdi Nor Iftin first fell in love with America from afar.
As a child, he learned English by watching films starring action heroes like Arnold Schwarzenegger. When U.S. marines landed in Mogadishu to take on the warlords, Abdi cheered the arrival of these real Americans, who seemed as heroic as those of the movies.
The Terminator will be shown at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 13 and Titanic will be shown at 3 p.m. on Monday March 27.
PANEL DISCUSSIONJoin us for our community panel at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20, to learn more about local residents’ journey to America and their American experience.
This program is part of the library’s Community Reads/Speaker Series with the book titled “Call Me American” by Abdi Nor Iftin.
BOOK CLUBWe will be discussing the Community Reads/Speaker Series 2023 book “Call me American: a Memoir” by Abdi Nor Iftin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28 and in a virtual session at 7 p.m. on the same date.
You will receive Zoom login information by email.
CONCERT SERIES
The Softer Side of Celtic combines the music, stories and a wee bit of history from Scotland, Ireland and England into a program that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
There will be singing, laughing, clapping and perhaps a bit of foot stomping.
Jeff’s concert, which will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, is interactive, and he encourages questions and input from the audience.
The typical concert lasts 75-90 minutes and includes music on the guitar, bouzouki and autoharp.
BRUINS PJ DRIVEBoyden Library is once again teaming up with the Boston Bruins PJ Drive to benefit the Department of Children and Families’ Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons throughout the month of March.
The PJ drive’s goal is to collect 5,000 pairs of new pajamas to benefit local kids and teens.
Boyden Library will be collecting new pairs of pajamas for babies, children and teens from March 1 through March 15.
A donation box will be available at the Circulation Desk on the ground floor. Sponsored by The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners in partnership with the Boston Bruins.
Library HoursMonday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.
On Thursday, March 23, the library will be closing at 5 p.m. to prepare for the 2023 Community Reads/Speaker Series Main Event.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
