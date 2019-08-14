Carley Nickerson wants to make what would have been her son Danny’s 11th birthday special.
She’s asking folks to help.
In the years since Danny’s death from brain cancer in July 2015 at the age of 6, she has placed gold ribbons on the town common in September to raise awareness of pediatric and childhood cancer. September is nationally recognized as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
“In honor of Danny’s 11th birthday, I would like to repeat what we did last year by asking for local families to sponsor a ribbon for $25. All of the money raised from each sponsored ribbon is going to go to The Magical Moon Foundation in Marshfield that works exclusively with children with cancer,” Nickerson said.
The Magical Moon Foundation is a nonprofit, privately- owned farm and foundation that is run entirely by volunteers.
“Their founder, Donna Green, has dedicated her life to helping children with cancer fight their battles by empowering them, lifting their spirits, encouraging them and helping them in any way possible. There are many programs and resources offered at the farm for free to families with a child with cancer. All the programs and resources are made possible by the donations that the farm receives,” Nickerson said.
If you would like to sponsor a ribbon with a $25 donation, please make checks payable to “Magical Moon Foundation” or you can donate to Nickerson’s PayPal account by using the email address Dannyswarriors@gmail.com.
“When you sponsor a ribbon, I will write a message on the ribbon from you, or your family name will be written on it. This year I would like to add a little change to the ribbons with the addition of a picture of a child that has fought cancer, is still fighting or has become an angel far too soon,” Nickerson said. “Their little faces are always my reminders of why I will never stop trying to raise awareness for childhood cancer and how important it is to keep working towards finding a cure.”
The ribbons will remain on the common for the month of September.