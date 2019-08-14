A group gathered to display ribbons at the Foxboro Common last September to raise awareness of pediatric cancer. In the back, from left to right, Connie Keefe, Danny’s Nickerson’s mother Carley Nickerson, Anniemarie Novia holding her son Mark, Dottie Cooke. Bottom row: Danny’s grandmother Janet Nickerson, his two aunts Hayley Stewart and Gail Chamberlin holding Danny’s sister Elena Nickerson, Mary McCormack, Allison Booth, and Kamryn Booth.