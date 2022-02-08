Mothers support group meeting Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FOXBORO -- The Attleboro area grieving mothers support group for those who have lost children is meeting Saturday, Feb. 12. Myles Above in Heaven will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Chapel House at 56 Mill St. in Foxboro. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Myles Above Attleboro Heaven Support Group Chapel House Meeting Group Recommended for you Around Town Mothers support group meeting Things to do in the Foxboro area and beyond Celebrate Sam’s ‘Hoppy Life’ Tweets by @foxbororeporter