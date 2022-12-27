The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center is making an appeal for donations to reach its goal of raising $10,000 by the end of the year for the theater’s Community Access Fund. The fund makes theater more accessible to those with less resources. It subsidizes the cost of performing on the theater stage for organizations, performing groups, small businesses and individuals with limited budgets. And it provides free tickets to groups and individuals in need. As of Dec. 16, the theater had raised $5,185 for the fund. Donations can be made online at orpheum.org/donate.html; through Venmo, where the theater can be found under @marilynrodmanpac; or by check. Checks can be to mailed to MRPAC, 1 School St., Foxboro, MA 02035.