The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, in collaboration with the Martin Richard Foundation, will be hosting a virtual variety show 7 p.m. on June 13.
“A Night In with the MRPAC: Virtual Variety Show!” will stream live on the theater's Facebook page and feature performances by special guests Grammy award-winner singer, actress Jojo, The Edwards Twins, Jane Richard, Meghan Fitton (American Idol), Ayla Brown (American Idol), comedian Sue Costello, and many community performers.
The virtual event is being made possible through a $20,000 annual Impact Grant awarded the venue by the Martin Richard Foundation. The funds are to be used to advance the mission of the venue and to reset goals and programming in order to continue offering performing and creative arts opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are just blown away by the generosity of the Martin Richard Foundation,” says MRPAC's board vice president Rachel Calabrese. “Like our fellow performing arts colleagues, we are struggling. The gift from the foundation will allow us to move forward and come out of the pandemic on our feet. It’s hard to put into words how much this means to our theater, the town of Foxboro and arts community.”
MRPAC’s executive director, Emily Garven said the funding has come at a critical time for the theater. “We are beyond grateful that the Martin Richard Foundation has recognized the MRPAC in this significant way. Our team continues to plan relevant and accessible programming that can be presented and enjoyed with the restrictions that are in place."
Martin Richard Foundation Co-Founder Denise Richard said “Community organizations will play an important part in healing as our state re-opens. Through their programming and performances, MRPAC continues to provide fun and engaging opportunities for children of all abilities.
MRPAC continues to be an anchor not only in the arts community but in their town and surrounding area, and we are proud to support them during this time,” she said.
