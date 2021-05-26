Local musicians will be returning to the Summer Stage at Patriot Place starting this weekend.
The stage is located in the plaza adjacent to Skipjack’s and Bar Louie and first opened last summer. The venue will feature live music from 4 to 7 p.m. on Memorial Day weekend, and from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on summer weekends beginning in June.
For a full schedule, go to www.patriot-place.com/summerstage/?utm-hero.
Guests enjoying shopping or dining outside at nearby restaurants will be able to enjoy music from a variety of local bands of musicians. Patriot Place staff will be on-hand at each performance to ensure all proper social distancing guidelines are being followed.
“After the success and excitement of the Summer Stage last year, we are thrilled to once again welcome great local bands and musicians to Patriot Place for our guests to enjoy all summer long,” Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place, said in a release. “As Massachusetts continues to move through the reopening process and we can safely welcome more guests to Patriot Place, the Summer Stage will create a great ambiance for our guests as they shop and dine outside at nearby patios. We look forward to another summer of awesome local music at Patriot Place.”