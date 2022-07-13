The Foxboro Jaycees along with the Foxboro Police and Foxboro Fire and Rescue Department, are sponsoring a National Night Out event from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3. On National Night Out, towns across the United States take part in events designed to create a sense of community between neighbors and also between residents and law enforcement. In Foxboro, the event will also focus on raising awareness around drug and crime prevention and generating support for area anti-crime programs, according to the Jaycees website. Local public safety professionals and area organizations will speak. There will also be a bounce house and other activities for kids. Visit foxborojaycees.org or find the Jaycees on Facebook under their name for more information.