The Neponset River Watershed Association (NepRWA), along with a group of partners, is sponsoring its Annual Neponset River Fall Cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Multiple cleanup sites have been designated for Canton, Dedham, Dorchester, Hyde Park, Mattapan, Milton, Norwood, Quincy, and Walpole.
Volunteers of all ages, skill levels, and physical abilities are needed to help with this important event. An adult must accompany children under the age of 12. Pre-registration is required.
“Our cleanups make a big difference in areas along the Neponset River, local streams and ponds, and parks. The work that the volunteers do is incredibly helpful in creating better habitats for wildlife and improving recreational access. Plus, it just makes everything look nicer for our communities,” NepRWA River Restoration Director, Sean McCanty said.
More information about the event, including registration, can be found at www.neponset.org/cleanup
For any questions, please contact NepRWA Environmental Fellow, Eleanor Yeomans, at yeomans@neponset.org or 781-575-0354 x302