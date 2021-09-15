The Neponset River Watershed Association (NepRWA) is sponsoring the annual Neponset River Fall Cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 25, with work sites in Canton, Dorchester, Hyde Park, Mattapan, Milton, Norwood, Quincy, and Walpole.
“Our annual fall cleanup makes a big difference in areas along the Neponset River, local streams, and parks that often go unnoticed. It not only makes these sites look nicer but improves recreational access and helps wildlife habitats.” NepRWA Executive Director Ian Cooke said.
Volunteers of all skill levels and physical abilities are needed to help with this event. Join for an hour or the entire time.
Pre-registration is required at www.neponset.org/cleanup2021. Questions? Contact NepRWA cleanup coordinator, Meghan Slocombe at slocombe@neponset.org or 781-575-0354 x308.
All volunteers are asked to meet at their pre-assigned site and to wear masks when they are unable to maintain social distance to six feet.
Please bring water, sunscreen, hats, work gloves, appropriate footwear (no sandals), a mask, and work clothes that can get dirty. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Supporters of the Neponset River Cleanup include: MA Dept. of Conservation & Recreation (DCR) | James G. Grant Co. | Paddle Boston | ENE Systems, Inc. | Belnel Neighborhood Association | Dorchester Running Club | East River Neighborhood Association | Caring Canton Citizens | Edgewater Neighborhood Association | Friends of the Boston Harbor Walk | Milton DPW | Norwood DPW | Norwood Trails Committee | Walpole Trails Committee | American Rivers.
Can’t join us this time? Consider donating to help offset the cost: www.neponset.org/donate
The Neponset River Watershed includes the communities of Dorchester, Hyde Park, and Mattapan; Canton, Dedham, Dover, Foxboro, Medfield, Milton, Norwood, Quincy, Sharon, Stoughton, Randolph, Walpole, and Westwood. Learn more about the Neponset River Watershed Association at www.neponset.org