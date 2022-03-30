The Neponset River Watershed Association (NepRWA) this month launched a campaign to educate homeowners in communities along the Neponset River, from Foxboro to Boston, about the potential environmental risks of lawn fertilizers.
“While nutrients in fertilizer such as nitrogen and phosphorus are good for plants, they’re harmful to water quality,” said Suzanna Sullivan, stormwater outreach coordinator for NepRWA. “When fertilizer runoff reaches nearby ponds, streams, and rivers, it becomes a pollutant that can badly damage local aquatic habitat and cause harmful algal blooms.”
The NepRWA campaign is urging homeowners to “become a lawn hero and protect local waterways.” Sullivan cited the following steps:
● Never fertilize before a heavy rainstorm.
● Leave grass clippings on the lawn. They are a natural fertilizer.
● Keep grass clippings off of pavement and away from wetlands and waterways.
● Use slow-release or natural organic fertilizers instead of chemical fertilizers.
● Fertilize using less product or with the correct ratios that can be obtained via a soil test.
● Get an inexpensive soil test done through UMass Amherst's Soil Testing Lab: https://ag.umass.edu/services/soil-plant-nutrient-testing-laboratory, which provides a detailed report with targeted fertilizer recommendations for your lawn. Getting a soil test can reduce unnecessary fertilizer use and save you excessive lawn care fees.
For more information, visit https://yourcleanwater.org/lawn/