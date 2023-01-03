The Neponset River Watershed Association has partnered with the Town of Dedham, Weston & Sampson Engineering, and the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC), along with 12 watershed communities, including Foxboro, to conduct a regional study and develop a computer model of current and future flood risks in the region.
The project team invites the public to join a virtual public meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, to discuss plans to reduce future flood risk in the region. Additionally, NepRWA urges residents and business owners to complete a survey to help identify high-risk areas in their communities and relay their experiences with flooding.
Meeting registration and survey information can be found at www.neponset.org/ClimateAdapt Language interpretation services for the meeting will be available with pre-registration by Jan. 19.
Through June 30, 2023, the team will develop a computer model to identify areas most vulnerable to future flooding and begin planning solutions to some of that flooding. Additionally, the team is developing a framework through which partner communities can collaborate on future projects designed to improve community resilience to climate-driven extreme weather, including extreme wind, heat waves, and heavy downpours. The team is also interested in connecting with resident groups and other organizations interested in being involved in future climate adaptation planning.
“As climate change progresses, precipitation patterns have changed,” Kerry Snyder, NepRWA's Advocacy Director, said. “More of our rain falls as heavy downpours, which can overwhelm existing stormwater infrastructure. Communities need to know which areas are most vulnerable as those storms become more severe and more frequent.”
For more information, contact NepRWA Advocacy Director Kerry Snyder at snyder@neponset.org or 781-575-0354.
The project has been made possible by a Massachusetts Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) Program grant awarded to the Town of Dedham earlier this year. Participating towns include Dedham, Canton, Foxboro, Medfield, Milton, Norwood, Sharon, Stoughton, Walpole, and Westwood, as well as the cities of Boston and Quincy