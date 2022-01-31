The Neponset River Watershed Association (NepRWA) science staff will present their final report for the 2021 water quality testing season on Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. over Zoom.
The water testing results come from rivers, streams, and ponds at 41 sites across the Neponset River Watershed and are collected by NepRWA’s Community Water Monitoring Network (CWMN) volunteers.
“Our long-standing CWMN volunteer program allows us to gather data from areas in the Watershed that our staff may not get a chance to visit. Our volunteers play a key role in helping us to determine the health of the Neponset River and identify areas of water pollution that need to be corrected,” NepRWA Executive Director Ian Cooke said.
The public is invited to join the presentation and learn about the progress and challenges in cleaning up the Neponset River. To register, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYocOyurjsoEtWIGKYRbdqevQnBPMzAcyFj
The Neponset River Watershed Association is a grassroots, member-supported conservation group working since 1967 to clean up and protect the Neponset River, its tributaries, and surrounding watershed lands. To learn more, visit neponset.org