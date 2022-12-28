Do you love cooking and want to try some new spices and recipes? Then join Boyden Library’s new Spice Club!
Each month we will feature a different spice for participants to take and try at home.
Each kit contains a sample of the spice, two new recipes from A to Z World Food database (a Boyden Library card is required to access this database), and a brief history of the spice.
January spice is Turmeric, which will be available all day on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
TEA AND BOOK TALKJoin us every other Wednesday morning this winter to sip some tea and talk about some of our favorite books. The next session will be held on Jan. 11 at 11 a.m.
A sneak peek of a few new bestsellers will also be presented at each session.
Held in the Community Meeting Room.
DROP IN TECH HELPDo you need one-on-one help with a device (iPhone, iPad, e-reader, laptop, etc.) you recently bought or acquired, or maybe you just have a basic technology question? T
hen stop into the library on Thursdays, beginning Jan. 12 at 11 a.m., and Libby will walk you through it!
Held in the Community Meeting Room.
CRAFT NIGHT WITH TRACIJoin us for a fun craft night with Traci to make snow- covered mason jars and snowflakes on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m..
This program is for adults 18+ and registration is required.
To register go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
HENRY THE JUGGLER, AGES 3+Henry the Juggler (AKA Henry Lappen) is wanted! He is wanted by audiences everywhere for his zany attempts to defy the laws of gravity.
He juggles any number of balls, clubs, rings, members of the audience...He balances strange items on the tip of his nose. Everything is accomplished wordlessly as Henry uses body language (and road signs!) to express himself.
Caution: Henry is known to use innocent bystanders in his act. The 10:30 a.m. show is for ages 3+, and the 2 p.m. show is for ages 6+. Both shows will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Please go to boyenlibrary.org/calendar and register for the appropriate session.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
TEEN ADVISORY BOARDFRIDAY, DEC. 30 AT 3:30 P.M.
A meeting for teens ages 12 to 18 and Boyden Library to work together to provide what teens would like to see and have provided in all aspects of their space and programming will be held on Friday, Dec. 30 at 3:30 p.m..
Email Jennifir with any questions at jhuston@sailsinc.org
VIRTUAL TEEN PROGRAMEnjoy a special evening on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. with two of the country’s top young adult authors as Maureen Johnson (Nine Liars) is interviewed by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (The Final Gambit), in this Zoom webinar.
Register directly on Zoom tinyurl.com/2ttfr49p
Hosted by the Tewksbury Public Library, in collaboration with dozens of Massachusetts public libraries. Please note this program is open to both adults and teens.
TEEN BOOK CLUBTeens meet the first or second Saturday of every month to discuss the current book! The next meeting will be on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m.
We will be discussing “The Rumor Game” by Dhonielle Clayton on Jan. 7.
Copies of the book can be picked up at the Adult Circulation Desk.
Snacks will be provided.
MADDEN TOURNAMENTTeens ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the Boyden Library at Helix eSports at Patriot Place for good food and Madden Tournament on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 4 p.m.
Helix eSports located at 23 Patriot Place, Foxboro.
YETI LUMINARIA, AGES 12-18Join Pop Up Art School on Friday, Jan. 13 at 3:30 p.m. to craft a cute yeti with air dry clay. Make the body from a pinch pot and hand build arms, horns and a toothy smile. Glowing from within is a battery-operated candle that illuminates the face. Patrons will paint the yeti before they leave the program. Battery-operated candle included!
To register go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar for more programs!
Library Hours:Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.
Holiday Hours: Closed Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.