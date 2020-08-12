The Patriots Hall of Fame at Gillette Stadium may be closed to the public but has a new digital exhibit, Patriots Memories. The Hall solicited fans along with members of the media and team alumni to submit their favorite Patriots memories and what made those recollections special. The online exhibit is on the Hall’s website, www.patriotshalloffame.com, and will include submitted and selected photos and videos of a related artifact or an action shot from the memorable game cited by the sender. The Hall will continue to accept new submissions and add those to the exhibit. Also, Patriots All Access will highlight one memory per week throughout the 2020 season.