The Foxboro Regional Charter School Board of Trustees has named Luis Ramirez Soria as the school’s next executive director.
Soria is currently the principal at the Dr. Marcella Kelly School in Holyoke, where he has worked to improve academic achievement and has boosted test scores among English Learners.
Soria has been with the Holyoke School District since 2016, where he also served as the district’s assistant superintendent and chief academic officer.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Soria to the FRCS community and look forward to continuing to thrive and excel under his leadership,” said Kathleen Crawford, chairwoman of the board of trustees.
Before coming to Massachusetts, Soria, a Chicago area native, served as the deputy chief of schools for Chicago Public Schools, a district with over 17,000 students.
Soria is a graduate of Loyola University, University of Illinois, Chicago, and Benedictine University. He earned his doctorate at Boston College.
Soria said his priorities as the new executive director at Foxboro Regional Charter School include meeting with staff, students and families to build strong relationships, celebrating the school’s strengths as a community and identifying areas for strategic growth.
”I want to honor the traditions of the past, and I am excited to collaborate with teachers, students, and school leaders to build the future for FRCS,” Soria said.
He replaces Mark Logan who retired from education in December after 18 years with the school.
“We are most appreciative to Dr. Logan for his many years of strong leadership and contributions and wish him well on his new career path.” Crawford said.
Soria will serve as the school’s s fourth Executive Director, starting on July 1.