Guest speaker Ted Reinstein will present "New England General Stores: Exploring an American Classic," at the Foxborough Historical Society's meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The presentation starts at 7 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room of the Boyden Library, 10 Bird St.
The general store, as old as America itself, harkens back to a simpler time and a more innocent and rural nation. It was a homey and familiar place where you could buy the paper, penny candy, four-penny nails, or simply tarry on a cold winter morning over a cup of hot coffee with a neighbor or two. Long before “Cheers,” the general store was the vital and inviting heart of a community, where everyone not only knew your name, but how you took that coffee, how many kids you had, and how’s your dad doing, anyway?
Reinstein is best known in New England as a journalist and reporter for “Chronicle,” Boston’s celebrated —and America’s longest-running, locally-produced — TV newsmagazine.