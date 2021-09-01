Several new staff members have joined the Foxboro School Department this year.
- Devynn Boudreau joins the Ahern Middle School staff as music teacher. Boudreau comes to Foxboro from the Oxford Public Schools where she served as music teacher, and prior to that was at Mendon Public Schools also teaching music. She earned her master’s degree in music education at Gordon College and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Boudreau resides in Whitinsville.
- Kristen Buckley has been appointed music teacher at the Ahern Middle School. Buckley will be a familiar face to some as she has been serving at the middle school since 2019 as an educational assistant. Prior to coming to Foxboro schools, Buckley worked as a product illustrator in the private sector and commissioned watercolor paintings in and around Foxboro. She earned her bachelor’s of fine arts from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design. Buckley is a member of the Foxboro Art Association and a resident of Foxboro.
- Lindsay Campbell has accepted the position of grade three teacher at the Igo Elementary School. Campbell has taught in both general and special education environments, and holds dual certification in elementary and special education. She brings over 10 years of teaching experience to Foxboro, most recently as a grade three teacher at Plainville Public Schools. She earned her both master’s degree and bachelor’s degree in education from Bridgewater State University. Campbell is a Franklin resident.
- Sarah Croteau is welcomed to the Ahern Middle School as school psychologist. Croteau is a nationally certified school psychologist and graduate of Northeastern University’s School Psychology Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies program. In addition, she holds a master’s degree in school psychology from Northeastern University and a bachelor’s degree from Northeastern University. Croteau most recently served as school psychologist at West Bridgewater Public Schools. She currently lives in Randolph.
- Abigail Curry has been appointed grade two teacher at the Igo Elementary School. Curry completed her student teaching in the Boston Public Schools, and continued on as a substitute grade one teacher through the end of the 2020-2021 school year. She earned her master’s degree in early childhood education at Boston College, and her bachelor’s degree in elementary/special education at Providence College. Ms. Curry is a resident of Boston.
- Ahern Middle School welcomes Lauren DeLeo to the role of special education teacher. DeLeo has served in public education since 2017, most recently in the Plymouth Public Schools as a special needs teacher. She previously worked for the Autism Project out of Johnston, R.I., as a counselor. DeLeo earned her master’s degree in teaching at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth, holds a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University in television, radio and film, and is currently working towards her certificate of advanced graduate studies in education through the University of New England. DeLeo resides in Mansfield.
- Kylee Martin has accepted the position of grade one teacher at the Igo Elementary School. Martin briefly substituted at the Taylor Elementary School as a kindergarten teacher during the 2020-2021 school year, and prior to that taught at a private kindergarten/preschool for several years. She holds a master’s degree in education from Bridgewater State University, earned her bachelor’s degree there as well, graduating cum laude. Martin lives in Bellingham.
- Foxboro High graduate Erin McGinnis has been appointed grade six teacher at the Ahern Middle School. McGinnis earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Fitchburg University and graduated cum laude. She completed her student teaching in the Lunenburg schools, and continued on through the school year as a classroom substitute teacher. McGinnis has an interest in cheerleading and gymnastics. She is a resident of Foxboro.
- Foxboro High School welcomes Amber McGrath to the position of science teacher. McGrath received her bachelor’s degree with a major in biology from Stonehill College, and is continuing her education at Bridgewater State University. She served previously in the Canton Public Schools as an educational assistant, and last school year she worked at the Foxboro YMCA assisting children with remote classes. McGrath resides in Foxboro.
- Tara Nathan has accepted the position of Digital Learning Coach at Foxboro High. Nathan holds a master’s degree from the University of Colorado, and bachelor’s degree from Keene State College where she graduated cum laude. She most recently worked at Media Education Lab where she conducted media literacy education research for educational services and held a similar position at a private consulting firm serving clientele in the area of media literacy education. While a graduate teaching assistant at the University of Colorado, Nathan was recognized by the University’s Center for Teaching and Learning with their Certificate in College Teaching. Nathan lives in Plainville.
- Amanda Ozkaynak joins the staff at the Ahern Middle School as middle school teacher. Ozkaynak served as grade four teacher for the Winthrop Public Schools for three years and prior to that taught at a private school. She also worked in the private sector for four years as a business analyst in Boston. She earned her master’s degree in education at Lesley College and her bachelor’s degree in economics at Wheaton College in Norton. Ozkaynak is a resident of Medfield.
- Maura Scarboro joins Foxboro Public Schools as board certified behavior analyst. A licensed mental health counselor, Scarboro is currently working towards a certificate of advanced graduate studies in counseling, holds a master’s degree in counseling and clinical psychology from Teachers College, Columbia University, and attended Providence College to earn her bachelor’s degree. She has four years’ experience in the West Bridgewater Public Schools serving as District Behavior Analyst, and worked several years in clinical settings. Scarboro resides in Attleboro.
- Kayla Scott has been appointed to the position of English teacher at the Ahern Middle School. Scott bring five years of experience teaching English at the middle school level at Avon Public Schools. She earned her master’s degree in education at Endicott College, was a summa cum laude graduate of Bridgewater State University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in English, and holds dual certification in English and special education. Scott is a Boston resident.
- Sherry Spicer joins the Ahern Middle School as Middle School Team Chair. Spicer holds a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies from Curry College, a master’s degree in Education/Special Education from Simmons College, and is currently working towards her doctorate of education focusing on organizational leadership/special education. She comes to Foxboro with four years of experience as a special education team chair, and a total of nine years’ experience in other special education and alternative education roles. Spicer is a resident of Attleboro.
- Kayla Siracusa, of Attleboro, has been appointed speech/language pathologist and will serve students at Foxboro High School and the Ahern Middle School. Siracusa earned her master’s degree in speech-language pathology at Worcester State University. She comes to Foxboro with experience working in clinical settings as an SLP and has worked as an Applied Behavioral Analysis Technician with children with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Siracusa has volunteered her time at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary and UMass Memorial Medical Center.
- Shannon Suess joins the staff of the Taylor Elementary School as grade one teacher. Suess has been employed at Foxboro Public Schools since 2017 as an educational assistant at the Burrell Elementary School. Prior to and during that time she also served in long-term substitute elementary teaching positions as needed. Suess was awarded her bachelor’s degree in education from Bridgewater State University magna cum laude. She is continuing on to earn her master’s degree. Suess is an Foxboro High graduate and continues to live in Foxboro.
- Patricia Timmons has been appointed to the position of METCO Coordinator for the district. Timmons has a varied work history and has held managerial and administrative roles at the JFK School of Government at Harvard University and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. She is the founder and director of the nonprofit organization Making Opportunities Visualizing Empowerment out of Boston that is geared to youth development and is affiliated with the National Organization of Student Success. She holds a master’s degree in school guidance counseling from Cambridge College and received her bachelor’s degree in applied developmental psychology from Coppin State University. Timmons resides in Walpole.
- Ahern Middle School welcomes Savannah Tyo, appointed as grade five teacher. Tyo comes to Foxboro from Taunton Public Schools where she served as a teacher to grades three and five. She also completed her student teaching in the Taunton schools. Tyo holds a master’s of education from American International College, and a bachelor’s of education from Bridgewater State University. She resides in North Attleboro.
- Foxboro High School welcomes Kate Woods to the position of school nurse. Woods may be fa
- miliar to some as she served at Foxboro schools last year to assist with the COVID-19 response. She offers over ten years of experience as a staff nurse at Boston and suburban hospitals. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing at the University of Massachusetts – Boston, and we are happy to welcome her back this year. Woods is a resident of Foxboro.
- Diane Zeitler has accepted the position of grade 4 teacher at the Igo Elementary School. Zeitler comes to Foxboro with five year’s of teaching experience as a grade four teacher in the Rockland Public Schools and also served many years in Newton Public Schools as a teacher assistant. She earned her master’s degree in education at Endicott College and her bachelor’s degree at the University of Massachusetts, Boston.
Zeitler lives in Sharon.