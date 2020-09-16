Thanks to the online meeting site Zoom, Director Michael Webber and Foxboro Cable Access volunteer Mike Everson, “Day 836: Celebrating a State Championship” hosted by Mark Davis, premieres on The Public Access channel, Comcast 8 and Verizon 39 this Friday at 8:50 p.m. immediately following an encore presentation of “Day 77…” which airs at 8:00 p.m.
On the 77th day of the 2018 Foxboro High School girls’ basketball team’s 111-day run to the Div 2 State Championship, Foxboro Cable Access cameras were allowed access to record their two hour practice session, courtesy of Coach Lisa Downs.
This provided a new look to the practice floor as key freshman and sophomores were brought up from the JV squad for the remainder of that season and playoff run.
The “Day 77…” video premiered during July of that year.
Another 759 days later at the TD Garden, joined by their veteran teammates and first year varsity players, they captured Foxboro’s second Div. 2 State Title in three years.
Something was missing, however. Foxboro was scheduled to play Taconic Regional for the Div 2 Championship on March 14, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the game was canceled and both teams declared champions by the MIAA.
“We were not able to do our standard postgame interview with Coach Downs and the team at the Garden,” said Matt Shea, “Day 836: …” producer and longtime Foxboro Cable Access volunteer. “Since we taped postgame interviews all season long, Foxboro Cable Access really needed to do our part to celebrate their successful season.”
Shea added, “The recollections of that first day of varsity practice by Jordyn, Shakirah and Yara two years later really ties “Day 77” and “Day 836: …” together.”
A promotional preview of the program is currently playing on the Foxboro Cable Access website, Facebook, and YouTube. The complete playback schedule will be posted and will also be available for viewing anytime on the Foxboro Cable Access website www.fcatv.org.
Find it by searching the Video-On-Demand collections.
To learn more about Foxboro Cable Access’ training workshops, programming or operations, please visit the website at: www.fcatv.org, or contact Executive Director Michael Webber at 508-543-4757 .