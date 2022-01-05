“Art With Alison” is an informative and instructional program that will explore a variety of artistic media and techniques. Alison Kellom is an accomplished multi-media artist and will share her insights and interpretation with local viewers. She is a Master Drawer, classically-trained artist in Old Master Technique at the Atelier School of Classical Realism in Oakland, California. Her training led to a career in feature films and video games, working with Disney, Warner Bros., and 2K Games. Alison is currently a model maker and producer on the short film “Crickets Would Sing.”
“This show was created to teach artists of all levels the basics of drawing and observation of the natural world.” she says. “I hope to inspire people to draw what they see, to encourage anyone at any age, to draw and paint like the Old Masters, giving them the courage and knowledge to create their own masterpieces.”
The program is produced in the FCA studios by volunteer producer Juri Love, and will be taped on a regular schedule for playback on The Public Access Channel … Comcast 8 / Verizon 39. To learn more about FCA’s training workshops, programming or operations, please visit the website at: www.fcatv.org, or contact Executive Director Michael Webber at 508-543-4757 .