A project to replace the 29 Town Square markers around Foxboro honoring town veterans who died during service is progressing. As of April 5, the first 11 markers were in place and the next 18 were on order. The goal is to have all 29 in place by Memorial Day, said Mark Ferencik, chairman of the Foxboro Historical Commission. Ferencik has been responsible for putting up the new markers in Town Square. The first markers were erected almost 100 years ago in 1923 to honor World War I servicemen. In total, the markers honor 28 men and one woman, including veterans of both world wars and the wars in Korea and Vietnam.