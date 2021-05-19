Alisa Diakite has been named Foxborough Regional Charter School’s next middle school principal.
Diakite comes to FRCS from Nathan Bishop Middle School in Providence where she has focused on increasing equity and access to advanced academic programming, according to a release by the school. Before becoming principal at Nathan Bishop, Diakite was the school’s assistant principal and served as an instructional leader and turnaround specialist. She is credited with helping boost academic achievement, as well as implementing programming to build staff and student satisfaction.
Previously, Diakite was a history teacher for 18 years in the Providence Public Schools.