“Storytime With Saide” continues this month on the Public Access Channel – Comcast 8/Verizon 39. The new series premiered in December and features local author Saide Harb-Ranero narrating her original work, as well as favorite classics.
Her presentations, which include comments and conversation, are geared towards pre-school to elementary school-aged children.
Through her various programs, she aspires to show her audience that the world is full of wonderful adventures and people. Some of these people live familiar lives and some live lives that are quite different. Her dream is to foster understanding and acceptance of these similarities and differences. The inspiration for her writing grows from the drama of her life’s journey growing up during Lebanon’s Civil War before emigrating to Canada and then the U.S. Harb-Ranero has lived with her husband and two young daughters in Foxboro for the past three years.
FCA volunteer producer Deborah Storrs is handling the technical arrangements for the program.
“The format of this program is different from our usual productions.” Storrs said. “Our goal is to reach a younger audience during pre-bedtime hours.”
At the closing of each program, Harb-Ranero invites her audience to contact her with their own family stories.
Contact Harb-Ranero via email at saide@fcatv.org or by postal mail, c/o Foxboro Cable Access, P.O. Box 524, Foxboro, MA 02035.
To learn more about FCA’s training workshops, programming or operations, please go to the website at: www.fcatv.org, or contact executive director Michael Webber at 508-543-4757 .