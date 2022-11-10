Night of storytelling at Orpheum
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro is hosting FoxTales at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
This monthly program gives area residents the opportunity to share stories in front of an audience in the center’s art gallery, all with a common theme.
The theme for November is “family.” Tickets for the event are $10, or $17 for two, and can be purchased at orpheum.org.
The next FoxTales will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 and will feature holiday-themed stories.
Honoring vets at Patriot Place
Patriot Place in Foxboro held a special ceremony honoring World War II veterans on Nov. 2.
The event was organized by the Kraft family, the New England Patriots Foundation and Cross Insurance as part of the NFL’s “Salute to Service” campaign, honoring, empowering and connecting with U.S. service members and veterans and their families.
The ceremony featured a memorial dedicated to World War II vets, which will be on display to be viewed by the public at the Dean College Stage at Patriot Place through Nov. 14.
Foxboro Dems to meet
The Foxboro Democratic Town Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 via Zoom.
For a link, contact Dennis Naughton at naughden@verizon.net.
Find the committee online on Facebook or Twitter by searching for foxydems2012.
Gibson to speak at GOP Town Committee meeting
Leah Gibson, chairperson of the Foxboro Select Board, will speak during a meeting of the Republican Town Committee at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10
Gibson will make a brief presentation outlining the board’s role in the town’s governance and its objectives for the upcoming fiscal year. She will then take questions from the audience.
The meeting is open to all at no charge. It will take place at the South Foxboro Community Center, 382 South St.
For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or e-mail them at FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.
TRWA to hold annual gathering
The Taunton River Watershed Alliance will hold its annual meeting and election of officers from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Bristol County Agricultural High School’s Student Commons Building, located on the north side of Center Street in Dighton.
The event is free and open to the public. Following the elections, there will be a number of presentations relating to the Taunton River and river watershed — a 562-square-mile area that stretches over 43 Southeastern Massachusetts cities and towns, including all of Mansfield and Norton and parts of Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Plainville, Norfolk and Rehoboth — as well as reports on the organization’s work over the past year.
The main speaker is Brad Chase, leader of the Diadromous Fish Project at the Mass. Division of Marine Fisheries.
Refreshments will be served.
For more information, visit savethetaunton.org/event/2022-trwa-annual-meeting or contact the organization at 508-828-1101 or at director@savethetaunton.org.