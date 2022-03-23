Nominations are now being accepted for the 2nd annual Rodman Awards to honor community leaders, businesses, students, organizations and public service leaders who have made an impact on the communities they serve.
The awards will be presented on Thursday, May 19 at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, formerly the Orpheum.
Nominations are being accepted for individuals who live or work in Foxboro, Wrentham, Franklin, Easton, Walpole, Norfolk, Norwood and Sharon.
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center invites all members of these local communities to join in this endeavor by making nominations in 11 categories — spanning from youth to senior — difference- makers who they feel deserve to be honored. From well-known civic leaders to next-door neighbors, MRPAC wants to know who you think deserves to be recognized.
Those accepted for nomination will be invited to attend the live event on May 19.
Nominations categories include:
- The Billy Elliot Award for Creating Youth Opportunity
- The Hamilton Award for Building Bridges from History to the Present
- The Footloose Award, a community leader who has made heroic impact on local life in the past year
- The You Can’t Stop the Beat Award for leader of Senior Citizens
- The Producers Award for an Influential Civic Leader
- The Sequel Award – The One Who Never Stops Giving Back
- Best Supporting Role – The Person Who Is Always There
- The School of Rock Award – For an Outstanding Arts/Music Teacher
- The You’re Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile Award – Community Cheerleader
- The Dreamed A Dream Award – Innovative Leadership
- Matilda Award – Youth Leader Who Energizes Others
Nominations can be submitted at www.orpheum.org through an online submission form or by emailing rodmanawards@orpheum.org. Nominations will be accepted until Friday, April 8 at 11:59 p.m.
Join the MRPAC in person on May 19 for a one-of-a-kind awards show filled with music, dancing and uplifting moments. The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center prides itself on being a leader in community arts access and therefore, tickets to this event are listed as “pay what you can.”
Funds raised will support the center’s new Community Access Fund which will subsidize the cost of rentals for schools, small non-profits and others with limited budgets. In addition, the fund will support complimentary tickets to events to those most in need. Funds will begin to be distributed in 2023. Tickets are on sale now at mrpac.booktix.com.
Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Catherine Miller, catherinem@orpheum.org for more information.