Norfolk County Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell will present “The County of Presidents” at the next meeting of the Foxborough Historical Society on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
The talk will be at 7 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room of the Boyden Library, 10 Bird St.
O’Donnell's presentation is about the four U.S. presidents born in Norfolk County, including background information on John Adams, the second president, John Quincy Adams, the sixth president, John F, Kennedy, the 37th president and George H. Bush, the 41st president.