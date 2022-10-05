The Library of Things is Boyden Library’s collection of non-traditional materials. You can now borrow a metal detector, a ukulele, even a crochet set!
Go to boydenlibrary.org/library-of-things to view and reserve items.
TECH TUESDAYSDo you have questions about any of these tech topics? The Boyden Library is here to help with Tech Tuesdays at 11 a.m. on Oct. 11 and 18. For these Tuesdays in October, we’ll focus on one tech area:
Oct. 11: iPhones & iPads
Oct. 18: eBooks and eAudio Books
Bring your device, along with all your unanswered questions, and we’ll help you through it. Registration is encouraged, but not required.
HORROR SERIESJoin us for a terrifyingly terrific lineup of local horror authors as they discuss their writing style, process, and books on Thursdays Oct. 13 and 27 at 7 p.m.
Each event will take place in the Community Meeting Room.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar for more information about the authors.
THE RETRO POLATIN DUOThe Retro Polatin Duo will discuss female singers and play songs of the Swingin’ Sixties at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16.
The Swinging Sixties music emphasized an optimistic and fun‐loving attitude. This program will feature music from singers including Petula Clark, Connie Francis, Dusty Springfield and many others. These females broke down barriers and paved the way for more women to follow.
This program is supported by a grant from the Foxboro Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
PIE BASICSTUESDAY, OCT. 18 AT 7 P.M.
A delicious pie is one crust and one filling away.
In this virtual class, held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Liz Barbour of The Creative Feast will demonstrate her favorite pie dough recipe and prepare a beautiful and delicious pie you will love to serve for years to come. Liz will also share cooking wisdom and tips that will inspire you to create variations of her recipe.
PLEASE NOTE: This is a live online program that will take place via Zoom. Registration is required through Liz’s site.
The link can be found by going to boydenlibrary.org/calendar and scrolling down to the correct date and selecting the program on the calendar.
NANCY’S BOOK GROUPFor the month of October, Nancy’s Book Group will be discussing “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. All are welcome to attend at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the Fuller Room.
COSPLAY CLUB FOR TEENSA monthly club to talk, share ideas, and create for Cosplay! We will focus on one costume piece each meeting. The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m.
What is Cosplay? Cosplay is a performance art in which the participants dress in costumes and make-up, representing characters from anime, video games, television and film.
This month we will be making cat ears!
Hosted by Jennifir Huston, YA Librarian. For more information, email Jennifir at jhuston@sailsinc.org.
LEGO CLUB FOR AGES 6+Enjoy our LEGO challenges or free-build on Saturdays at 2 p.m. We supply the LEGO bricks. This program will be in the Story & Craft Room. Children under 10 must have a parent or caregiver present in the room. This is a drop-in program.
2022 INKTOBER EVENTJoin Boyden Library’s 2022 Inktober event for ages 8-18 during the month of October. Draw one ink drawing a day for the month of October and post your drawings to Instagram at #boodeninks. Registration is required for your art packet through Boyden Library’s online Events Calendar. One packet per registration, available for pick up at the Youth Services Circulation. Please keep content appropriate for all ages.
LIBRARY HOURSMonday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Boyden Library will be closed Monday, Oct. 10 in observance of the holiday.
Sunday hours begin Oct. 16. The library will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays through April.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.