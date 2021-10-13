Cranberry harvest (copy)

Cranberry harvesters work the bog behind Bass Pro Shops at Patriot Place during an Ocean Spray Fall Harvest Celebration.

 staff file photo

Ocean Spray’s annual Fall Harvest Celebration returns Saturday to Patriot Place.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can check out Ocean Spray’s farmers harvesting the 16-acre cranberry bog behind Bass Pro Shops.

Other autumn-themed activities include pumpkin decorating, arts and crafts, live music, appearances by the Patriots Cheerleaders and Pat Patriot, pony rides and family portraits.

For a complete schedule of events and additional details, visit Patriot-Place.com/FallHarvest.