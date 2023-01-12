Art by FHS students addresses social issues, change
The opening night of Foxboro High School’s Arts and Social Justice Exhibition was held Wednesday at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St.
The exhibition features works by 12 Foxboro High School students that raise awareness about social issues and effect social change.
There is no price for admission. Visit the exhibition on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. through Jan. 26.
Bush named ‘noteworthy neighbor’
Foxboro High School Band Director Aaron Bush has been chosen as this week’s Partners in Patriotism’s Noteworthy Neighbor.
Bush has been the band director at Foxboro High for the past six years, leading the marching band, concert band, wind ensemble, jazz ensemble and lab jazz band, as well as teaching courses in music theory and arts in social justice.
For his efforts, he was recently named one of the 25 national semifinalists for the 2023 Music Educator Award, a nationwide honor presented jointly by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum. This award recognizes music educators who have made a significant contribution in the field, with the winner to be selected from 10 finalists prior to the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony in February 2023.
If you want to nominate a Noteworthy Neighbor, email FoxboroResidents@GilletteStadium.com.
Voter registration session scheduled
The board of registrars of voters is holding a voter registration day to register new voters prior to the special town meeting scheduled for Jan. 30.
Registration will be held at the Office of the Town Clerk and is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., which is the last day you can register to be eligible to vote at the special town meeting.
All Foxboro residents interested in registering to vote or changing their party enrollment may appear to complete a voter registration application.
An applicant for registration must be at least 18 years of age by the date of the town meeting, a citizen of the United States and a resident of the Town of Foxboro.
If you are unable to appear in person due to physical disability, or wish to verify your voting status or complete application for registration on line you can visit the secretary of state site at www.sec.state.ma.us/ele or call the town clerk at 508-543-1208.
The town clerk’s office is also open to accept voter registration between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays and Tuesday evenings from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Foxboro GOP to meet
The Foxboro Republican Town Committee will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12.
Discussion topics will include the upcoming town meeting, the search for Foxboro’s next town manager and the selection of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the U.S. House.
The meeting is open to all at no charge. It will take place at the South Foxboro Community Center, 382 South St. For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or e-mail FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.
Free throw contest slated by KOC
The Knights of Columbus will be holding their annual Free Throw Championship contest on Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 6:30-7:45 at the Ahern Middle School in Foxboro.
All boys and girls age 9- 14 are welcome. On-site registration is available.
Email any questions to Joe Rogers — rogersfox@yahoo.com”
Meals on Wheels drivers needed
HESSCO Elder Services, an organization that serves 12 communities in south Norfolk County, including Plainville, Foxboro, Wrentham, and Norfolk, is looking for volunteer drivers for its Meals on Wheels program.
Drivers spend about one hour per week, from 11 a.m. to noon, on a day of their choosing delivering meals to older individuals. Contact Jayne Davis at jdavis@hessco.org or call 781-784-4944, ext. 214 if you are interested in becoming a volunteer.
Sheriff sworn in
Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick W. McDermott was sworn in as the 23rd Norfolk County Sheriff on recently at a ceremony at the Neighborhood Club in Quincy.
In a speech, McDermott focused on the need for a comprehensive approach to public safety that addresses the needs of county residents.
“When I first took office, I highlighted my four key of effective corrections: Prevention, Intervention, Education, and Hope. These are our mission and our mantra,” Sheriff McDermott said. “As we begin this next term, I want to continue this holistic focus on helping people stay safe, make good choices, learn from their mistakes, and understand that the future is never set in stone. Everything that we have done together, and everything that we will continue to do in this next term, will be done to serve the people in our care and custody and the 28 communities of Norfolk County.”
During his time in the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff McDermott has focused heavily on breaking the cycle of incarceration by putting together a comprehensive set of wraparound services that provides justice-involved individuals with the skills and training to improve their lives outside of jail, while also helping connect local communities to the resources they need to thrive and improve the quality of life of residents.
Sheriff McDermott was sworn in by his brother, Quincy Police Officer Christopher McDermott, at a ceremony attended by friends, family, supporters, and community leaders. His children, Adam McDermott and Alana McDermott, provided musical entertainment, with Alana also singing the national anthem.
Sheriff McDermott was re-elected in November to a full six-year term after first being elected in 2020 during a special election to fulfill the remaining two years of the term vacated by former Sheriff Michael Bellotti.