‘Borrow’ seeds from Boyden Library
Boyden Library is now offering a new resource: a seed lending library. Library patrons are able to pick up to three seed packets at the library, 10 Bird St., using their library cards.
There are a variety of seeds available, including fruit, vegetable and flower seeds. According to Library Director Libby O’Neill the hope is that, at the end of the harvest season, patrons will harvest new seeds from the plants they grow and “return” the new seeds to the library to maintain the collection.
However, patrons will not be penalized for not returning seeds. O’Neill was inspired to start the seed lending library in Foxboro after she had successfully instituted the program at other libraries she had worked at in the past. She says it would not have been possible without the support of library staff. According to staff, patrons have already expressed a lot of interest in the program. “It’s really important to encourage other gardeners in the community,” O’Neill said.
Voter registration session scheduled
The board of registrars of voters is holding a Voter Registration Day to register new voters prior to the May 1 annual town election and the May 8 annual town meeting.
The registration session will be held at the town clerk’s office on Friday, April 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., which is the last day you can register to be eligible to vote at the annual town meeting and town election.
All Foxboro residents interested in registering to vote or changing their party enrollment may appear to complete a voter registration application.
An applicant for registration must be at least 18 years of age by the date of the election, a citizen of the United States and a resident of the town.
If you are unable to appear in person, or wish to verify your voting status or complete application for registration on line you can visit the secretary of state site at www.registertovotema.com or call the town clerk at 508- 543-1208.
The town clerk’s office is also open to accept voter registration between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays and Tuesday evenings from 4 to 7 p.m.
Historical society to host presentation on the ‘Roaring 20’s’
Rob Lawson will present “The Roaring Twenties” at the Foxboro Historical Society’s meeting on Tuesday, April 25.
The presentation will be at 7 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room of the Boyden Library, 10 Bird St.
The “Roaring Twenties” was a time that brought in cultural change, prosperity, new technology, jazz, and artistic innovation, according to Lawson, an an historian of American culture with wide-ranging interests in the arts, both performative and material.
Bailey’s Run slated for this weekend
The tenth annual Bailey’s Run for Autism takes place on Sunday, April 16 at 10 a.m. in Foxboro. The 5K has an entry fee. The accompanying one-mile walk has no entry fee, but donations are welcome. Please access www.baileysteam.org to register. Awards will be presented to the top male and female runners in several age categories.
The after-run celebration is at Conrad’s Restaurant.
Bailey’s Team for Autism is a local, well-established non-profit that awards much needed grants to agencies serving individuals with autism.