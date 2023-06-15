Celebrate end of school year at Patriot Place
Patriot Place is celebrating the end of the school year with a School’s Out event at 4 p.m. Friday. The event will include giant lawn games, face painting, a photo booth and more. Cherrie Bomb, a local band, will perform live music from the Dean College Stage.
In addition, Patriot Place will also host several recurring events over the summer as part of its Summer Staycation programming.
There will be live music at the Dean College Stage from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday weekly through October. Free musical bingo hosted by Musical Bingo Nation will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday weekly from June 19 through Aug. 28 on the Dean College Stage. Summer Flicks will return, with free movies being shown outdoors every other Wednesday starting June 21. Movies will begin approximately 15 minutes after sunset.
Mass. Audubon will lead free guided nature walks on the trails behind Bass Pro Shops from 11 a.m. to noon every other Friday starting June 23. More info: patriot-place.com/summerstaycation.
Volunteers honored by Patriots Foundation
For the past 25 years, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation have been recognizing volunteers for going above and beyond to give back to their communities through the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program. Formerly known as the Community Quarterback Awards, this volunteer recognition was renamed in 2011 in memory of Myra Kraft.
Last week, 26 volunteers were recognized for their contributions at an awards ceremony at Gillette Stadium. In total, $275,000 in donations were distributed to the nonprofits represented by each volunteer. Twenty-five organizations each received $10,000 and the Brian Dagle Foundation received this year’s grand prize of $25,000.
Gillette, a longtime supporter of the New England Patriots and a cornerstone partner of the Patriots Foundation, served as the presenting sponsor for this year’s program. On hand to congratulate the award winners were President of Kraft Family Philanthropies Josh Kraft; Patriots, College and Pro Football Hall of Famer and Patriots Executive Director of Community Affairs Andre Tippett; and Procter & Gamble’s VP of Communications & Community Affairs, Global Grooming, Kara Buckley.
“Each year we have the privilege of reading hundreds of stories about volunteers who go above and beyond to build stronger New England communities,” said Josh Kraft. “This program is incredibly important to my family and we are honored to celebrate these remarkable individuals for their commitment to volunteerism. We are excited to once again partner with our good friends at Gillette for this year’s program.”
“We are proud to help recognize this incredible group of volunteers and the nonprofit organizations they serve, who all make a meaningful difference in our local community every day,” said John Claughton, Vice President, North America Gillette. “Their stories are powerful, and their contributions are immense, and we are thankful that the Kraft Family and the New England Patriots Foundation are giving them this very special award. Our brand has long championed the importance of positive role models and there is no better example than these Myra Kraft Community MVPs.”
The 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP winners range from 21 to 80 years old and represent every New England state. The selected nonprofits provide support for many causes, including education, domestic violence prevention, healthcare, homelessness, mentoring and military support.
Since its inception, the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program has recognized more than 475 volunteers and donated more than $3.5 million to support nonprofit organizations across New England.
The Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation received more than 350 applications this year from nonprofit organizations looking to recognize their outstanding volunteers. Nominations open every February and the awards are open to all nonprofit organizations in the New England region.
