Celebrate Women’s History month
March is Women’s History month, and Foxboro has had more than its share of shakers and movers. The historical commission is now featuring tributes to 36 women who have contributed mightily to the town’s successes and invites visitors to Memorial Hall to view the exhibit.
Come in and see the homages to the following: Priscilla Bartlett, Tina Belanger, Hazel Bourne, Peg Bradner, Lida Bristol, Mabel Burrell, Mary Callahan, Kitty Carbone, Margaret Carleton ,Ida Carpenter, Alma Conway, Sarah Doolittle, Helen Fuller, Lorraine Garland, Audrey Gaumont, Joan Goodwin, Helga Green, Heather Harding, Barbara Hyland, Barbara Johns, Edith Lane, Dorrie Marceau, Helen McGarry, Carolyn Michelmore, Josephine Miller, Kaye Naylor, Ruth Nowlan, Rae Ringuette O’Leary, Jackie O’Reilly, Beatrice Smith, Grace Wagner Smith, Joan Sozio, Mary Souza, Sonja Spier, Joan Stafford and Lynda Walsh.
Memorial Hall is open every Wednesday night from 7-9, and the second Saturday of every month from 9-noon.
Easter egg hunt scheduled
The annual Foxboro Jaycees Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Foxboro Common. The Jaycees have been running this event for over 30 years. Each year, over 3,500 eggs are placed around the common for kids to find. The event is free and open to children in three age groups: 1 to 3, 4 to 5 and 6 to 8. After the hunt, kids can meet and get their photo taken with the Easter Bunny.
Feeney named Senate chair of caucus
State Sen. Paul R. Feeney, D-Foxboro, has been named Senate Chair of the Legislative Manufacturing Caucus. The caucus was formed in 2014 and represents a bipartisan effort consisting of more than 60 legislators from around the Commonwealth who serve as a link for the issues that affect the manufacturing industry in Massachusetts. The caucus focuses on training for manufacturing employees, encouraging innovation by helping start-ups access resources, and expanding apprenticeship opportunities in key manufacturing sectors.
Banner year for stadium
Gillette Stadium in Foxboro will feature a record 10 concerts this year, surpassing the previous mark of nine set in 2016 and 2022. Gillette set the record with the announcement that Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band are adding a second show at the venue in August. Right now, the lineup includes Taylor Swift, May 19, 20 and 21; Ed Sheeran, June 30 and July 1; Luke Combs, July 22; Beyoncé, Aug. 1; Bruce Springsteen, Aug. 24 and 26; and Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks, Sept. 23.
FCA offers scholarship
Foxboro Cable Access, Inc. is offering an annual $1,000 scholarship to any town resident who is pursuing a higher education in the field of communications. Interested parties are invited to inquire at the FCA office, 508-543-4757. Applications are available at the FCA office at 28 Central St., Town Hall, The Boyden Library, and the Foxborough High School Guidance Department. The application deadline is 2 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023. Completed applications must be submitted to: FCA Scholarship Committee, c/o P.O. Box 524, Foxboro, MA 02035.