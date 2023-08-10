Concert hits common Thursday night
The Foxboro Jaycees’ 2023 Concerts on the Common series continues from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday with a performance by the Indecisions, a Walpole teen rock band.
The final show will be Aug. 24 when Retro Politan plays. The female fronted dance band from the Boston area plays vintage 1950’s and 60’s rock. The concert was postponed from July 27 due to a rainout.
Un-Common Theatre Company holding auditions for SpongeBob musical
The Un-Common Theatre Company has announced auditions for its fall production of The SpongeBob Musical on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Auditions for students currently in grades 2-12 will be held at the South Foxboro Community Center, 382 South St., in Foxboro and are by appointment only. All roles are available.
The production’s creative team includes Director Maggie Dowd Narkhede of Foxboro, Music/Orchestra Director Ryan Kaplan of Sharon and Choreographer Anna Valeri of Sharon.
The SpongeBob Musical will be performed at The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center on Nov. 17-19.
To make an audition appointment, head to uncommontheatre.org/auditions and fill out the audition form.
For those who are out of practice or would like to improve their auditioning skills, Un-Common is also offering an Audition Workshop, taught by The SpongeBob Musical production team, on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Qualters Middle School in Mansfield. A breakout session for parents will also be offered to introduce and review the process of the audition.
The workshop fee, including the parent workshop, is $25 per child. Please email auditions@uncommontheatre.org to register.
Grieving mothers to meet Saturday
Myles Above in Heaven, a support group for women who are grieving the loss of a child, will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Chapel House, 56 Mill St., Foxboro.
Mental illness support group meets Tuesday in Norfolk
The South Norfolk Mental Illness Family and Friends Support Group will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road (Route 115), Norfolk.
Cruise car show slated
The Mass Cruisers Auto Club 2023 Thursday cruise-in car shows continue Aug. 17 from 4 to 9 p.m. and will usually continue bi-weekly through Oct. 19 near Bass Pro Shops at Patriot Place in Foxboro.
Canned good donations are welcomed when entering a vehicle into the main cruise night lot. The event is sponsored by Mass Cruisers Auto Club, Bass Pro Shops and Patriot Place.
Foxboro Dems to meet
The Foxboro Democratic Town Committee will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 in the McGinty Room at the Foxboro Public Safety Building at 8 Chestnut St. The guest speaker will be state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro.
Check the group online on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter) by searching for foxydems2.