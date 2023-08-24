Concert hits Town Common Thursday night
The Foxboro Jaycees’ 2023 Concerts on the Common series concludes from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday with a performance by Retro Politan. The female fronted dance band from the Boston area plays vintage 1950’s and 60’s rock. The concert was postponed from July 27 due to a rainout.
Appraisals Saturday at Foxboro library
Rick Keller, from Perfect Pastime 617, is offering another free collectibles appraisal event at the Boyden Library at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Keller, a town native with about two decades of experience in the field, will appraise trading cards, sports memorabilia, video games/consoles, vintage toys, jewelry, and more.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
Feeney holds office hours Tuesday
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and his staff will meet with constituents for virtual office hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
All meetings are private and one-on-one. Meetings will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis in 15-minute increments.
Register for Zoom session at https://bit.ly/PFeeneyOfficeHours.
‘LIVESTRONG’ returns to Hockomock YMCA
New sessions of LIVESTRONG, a free program for cancer survivors run by the Hockomock YMCA, will begin next month.
The program meets for 90 minutes twice a week for 12 weeks and is available at all Hock Y branches.
Its focus is to help survivors regain health, build strength and connect with other survivors. All classes will start the week of Sept. 11.
Classes are scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays at the Franklin branch, 45 Forge Hill Road; 10:30 a.m. to noon and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Foxboro branch, 67 Mechanic St. and 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays at the North Attleboro branch, 300 Elmwood St.
Participants will receive a free family membership to the Y for the duration of the program.
For more info or to enroll, contact Jackie Robinson at 508-772-1310 or at jackier@hockymca.org.
The Boss is back in town
Unless you’ve been in musical hibernation for some time now, you know Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are returning to Gillette Stadium this week. The Boss and company will perform at Gillette for the sixth and seventh times this Thursday, Aug. 24, and Saturday, Aug. 26.
It’s their first stop at the stadium since 2016.
Tickets are still available for the Saturday show (Ticketmaster.com). The shows start at 7:30 p.m. with parking lots scheduled to open at 3:30 and gates at 5:30. Note that there is no opening act, so you are encouraged to arrive early. For a rundown on ticketholder info, stadium policies and more, go to gillettestadium.com.