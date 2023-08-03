Congrats, Sgt. Allen
The Foxboro Police Department has announced the recent promotion of Officer Megan Allen to the rank of sergeant.
In a Facebook post, the police department says the Foxboro native holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology with a concentration in victimology.
Joining the department in 2019, she has served many roles, most recently as one of the town’s school resource officers, and as a domestic violence officer.
New Foxboro Reporters available on digital database
The historical commission has contracted with Advantage Preservation of Iowa to digitize microfilm reels of The Foxboro Reporter.
The reels are currently found at the Boyden Library and require a film reader and special computer to review them.
Several years ago, the commission started a program to upload the content as its budget allows. The most recent updates cover the years 1917 to 1937.
The digital database now includes The Foxboro Reporter and other early newspapers from 1850 to 1937, and 1956 to 2002.
More issues will be added in the next few years.
The historical commission thanks Boyden Library for funding half of the latest update.
The database can be accessed by the following link: foxborough.historyarchives.online/home.
Jaycees’ concerts continue
The Foxboro Jaycees’ 2023 Concerts on the Common series continues from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday with a performance by the group the M-80s.
The group plays danceable music from the 1980s from bands such as Blondie, ZZ Top, Midnight Oil, David Bowie, and The B-52s.
Sidewalk survey deadline extended
Local residents still have time to give their input on a survey designed to help the community plan for sidewalk needs.
The deadline for filling out the survey has been extended to Friday, Aug. 4.
The 2023 Sidewalk Strategic Planning Survey will influence planning of sidewalks and pedestrian transportation in town, as well as future funding for the effort.
The survey is intended to elicit feedback that will be used to develop a five-year capital planning outlining both sidewalk maintenance and new construction initiatives.
It follows grass-roots efforts at the annual town meeting last May to jump-start a broad program of sidewalk improvements, in some cases ahead of road work.
The survey can be found at foxboroughma.gov.