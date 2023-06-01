Several Foxboro Regional Charter School students took home awards from the Region III Massachsuetts Science and Engineering Fair recently.
In the high school division, Camilla Royal won a third place award for a project called “The Danger of a Solution: The creation of a bladderwrack based bioplastic in addition to an analysis of polyethylene based plastics and a common bioplastic.” Royal also won the Massachusetts Chemistry and Technology Alliance Award.
In the middle school division, Dhatri Daggubati and Sanjana Karlmarx won a third place award for their project called “The Secret Life of Worms Under the Grass,” while Ishika Kumar received an honorable mention for a project called “Let There Be Light.
Family Fun Day scheduled at Y
The Hockomock YMCA’s annual Family Fun Day will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Invensys Foxboro Branch, 67 Mechanic St.
The event will feature the Spier Family Kindness for Kids 5K, a Kids Fun Run for ages 12 and under, games, crafts, and other free family-friendly activities.
The 5K, for which there is a $25 registration fee, will begin at 8 a.m., and individuals, families and teams are welcome to run or walk. The Kids Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m.
All proceeds from the day’s event will benefit the Y’s Food Access programs.
In 2022, nearly 52,000 meals were served to children facing food insecurity and 20,000 bags of groceries (valued at $50 each) were distributed to people in need Wednesdays at the Hockomock Y’s branches.
Further details and to register for the races, visit www.hockymca.org/5k-family-day.
Attendees are also encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to “Stuff the Truck.” Backpacks and school supplies will also be collected to get an early start on the YMCA’s annual Backpack Drive.
Scooper Bowl returns to Patriot Place
Patriot Place will host the Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl for the second year in a row on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 from noon to 8 p.m.
The annual all-you-can-eat ice cream festival celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. The Scooper Bowl will be held on the west side of Gillette Stadium adjacent to the CVS Health Gate and Lot 22. Attendees will enjoy all-you-can-eat ice cream and other frozen treats in all their favorite flavors while enjoying live music and fun interactive activities for the whole family. There will be sweet treats for everyone, including non-dairy, nut-free and gluten-free offerings.
Additionally, ice cream lovers who are 21 and older are invited to join Patriot Place for Scoop at Night on Friday, June 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests will enjoy summer’s sweetest happy hour with unlimited ice cream, two drink tickets, live entertainment, and games. IDs will be checked at the entrance. Scoop at Night will be held inside the CVS Health Gate.
Tickets for both the Scooper Bowl and Scoop at Night are on sale now at www.scooperbowl.org. Scooper Bowl tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children 5 to 12 years old. Children under 5 are free and will not require a ticket for entry. Tickets must be purchased online or via credit card onsite. Scoop at Night tickets are $35 each. All proceeds benefit the Jimmy Fund, which supports adult and pediatric cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
CDM Fitness holdings appoints new CEO
Planet Fitness franchise group CDM Fitness Holdings, a developer and operator of fitness clubs under the Planet Fitness brand, has appointed Bruce Edwards as chief executive officer. Edwards brings over 30 years of executive and operational experience from the fitness and multi-site retail industries. CDM is headquartered in Foxboro.