Feeney files bill for ‘Rare Disease Day’
The Massachusetts State Legislature has passed legislation filed by Sen. Paul R. Feeney, D-Foxboro and sate Rep. Brian M. Ashe, D-Longmeadow, to establish a “Rare Disease Day” in Massachusetts.
“Rare diseases affect millions of Americans each year and present special struggles to patients and their families, an added burden to the challenges they already face such as the lack of access to needed therapies and treatments. With the passage of this bill and the establishment of “Rare Disease Day,” we have the opportunity to raise awareness of the unique challenges faced by patients, milies and medical professionals in the Rare Disease community,” Feeney said.
The bill was signed into law by former Gov. Charlie Baker in December. “Rare Disease Day” will be observed on Feb. 28.
Return of FoxTales at Rodman theater
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, is hosting FoxTales at 7 p.m. Thursday. The monthly program gives area residents the opportunity to share stories in front of an audience in the center’s art gallery. The theme for February is “We Love Love: True Love Stories.” Tickets for the event are $10, or $17 for two, and can be purchased at orpheum.org. The next FoxTales program will take place March 30, and will be themed around American experiences. For information, contact Jared Craig at foxtales02035@gmail.com.
Republican Town Committee to meet
The Foxboro Republican Town Committee will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m., at the South Foxboro Community Center.
Discussion topics will include the results of the recent town meeting, ongoing budget considerations in Foxboro, and the new leadership of the MA GOP.
The meeting is open to all at no charge.
The South Foxboro Community Center is at 382 South St., Foxboro.
For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or email FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.
Democratic Town Committee to meet
The Foxboro Democratic Town Committee will host a meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 via Zoom.
For link a contact Dennis Naughton at naughden@verizon.net.
Find the group on Facebook or Twitter by searching for foxydems2012.
Schools focus on mental health
Foxboro Public Schools will present two back-to-back events next week with a focus on teen mental health, substance use and other issues. From 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, SAFE Coalition, a Southeastern-Massachusetts-based community organization, will present their “Hidden in Plain Sight” exhibit. This exhibit seeks to reflect the reality of a teen who may need support with mental health and substance use. Refreshments will be served. The exhibit will be followed by a presentation on youth mental health, “The Secret Lives of Teens and Tweens,” presented by Foxboro Public Schools in collaboration with counselor Jon Mattleman and Minding Your Mind, an organization that provides mental health education programs. The presentation will run from 6 to 8 p.m. and will include opportunities to ask questions of a counselor. Both the exhibit and the presentation will take place at Foxboro High School.