Return of Jaycees’ car show
The Foxboro Jaycees will hold their second annual car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Foxboro Town Hall, 40 South St. Check-in starts at 9:30 a.m. Spectators are welcome.
Cost to participate is $20 for cars and $10 for motorcycles if you pre-register; day-of registration is $25 for cars and $15 for motorcycles.
Proceeds will support community projects by the Foxboro Jaycees. Register at foxborojaycees.org.
In conjunction with the event, there will be a free showing of Disney’s Cars at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, at 2 p.m. Sunday. Reserve tickets at orpheum.org.
Patriot Place to host Pickleball Classic
Patriot Place in Foxboro will host its first Pickleball Classic this weekend.
The event will take place over three days, beginning with clinics and social play on Friday and continuing with mixed and men’s and women’s doubles tournaments on Saturday and Sunday.
Eight professional pickleball courts have been set up in Lot 19 at Patriot Place for the event by pickleball operator ELEVEN-0 and event sponsor Franklin Sports. The event will also feature social hangout spots for participants and spectators, live music, food, an ax-throwing station and giveaways from Reebok.
The event is free to attend for spectators, though attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance for easier check-in.
Tickets to the Intro to Pickleball class from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday and Pro Led Clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday are $40 and $60 respectively. Tournament tickets are $80 per person and include free beer, water and Reebok swag bag. There are prizes for tournament winners. More info, including tournament start times and registration: eleven-0.com.
Celebration Beer Hall planned at Gillette Stadium
Kraft Sports + Entertainment and Anheuser-Busch have introduced a new ticketed premium space at Gillette Stadium.
The two organizations collaborated to identify and build a celebratory indoor/outdoor hospitality space at Gillette Stadium.
Opening in September, the Celebration Beer Hall will provide a unique field-level game day experience. Fans inside Celebration Beer Hall will have unprecedented access to watch Patriots and Revolution players as they walk from their locker room through the tunnel before accessing the game field.
Celebration Beer Hall will reside in the northeast corner of the field and guests will cheer on their favorite team from the private 2,000 square-foot outdoor patio or inside the 4,000 square-foot Beer Hall.
The 375 square-foot oval bar in the center of the room is sure to become a favorite gathering space when honoring gam eday traditions. On non-event days, Celebration Beer Hall will be available to host social events for 200-300 guests.
Memberships to Celebration Beer Hall can be purchased for Patriots games on a season long basis, and on an individual game basis for Revolution matches and select Gillette Stadium special events. Memberships will feature all-inclusive food, Anheuser Busch products, preferred parking, giveaways and special guest appearances.
Construction on Celebration Beer Hall is scheduled for completion, along with the previously announced Gillette Stadium north side project, prior to the start of the 2023 NFL regular season.