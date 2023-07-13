Recent Berklee graduate and Foxboro native Corey Hall will be the drummer for the band CLIFFORD at the metal music festival INKcarceration in Mansfield, Ohio, on Sunday as part of the Berklee Popular Music Institute, an innovative class at the college that brings students and Berklee-affiliated acts to major North American music festivals.
The BPMI program guides students through every step of going from the classroom to the stage — important preparation for a performance career.
While most Berklee classes take place over the course of one semester, BPMI runs on a three-semester, full-year cycle. In the fall semester, the class selects the artists and splits up into management teams. In the spring, students work on artist development, marketing, digital presence, budgets, merchandise, sponsorships, and advancing their assigned festival. For the final semester, teams rehearse with the artists to prepare them for the festival stage and accompany them to each festival to handle on-site promotion, production and tour management.
Cruise on down to Patriot Place
The Mass Cruisers Auto Club’s cruise-in car shows continue this Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. outside Bass Pro Shops at Patriot Place in Foxboro. The shows will continue bi-weekly through Oct. 19. Canned good donations are welcome when entering a vehicle into the main cruise night lot.
Tickets on sale for production of ‘Caberet’
Tickets are now available for The Un-Common Theatre Company’s Young Adult Production of “Cabaret,” which is being presented July 20 through July 23 at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center.
Tickets may be purchased online at uncommontheatre.org/tickets.
Daring, provocative and exuberantly entertaining, “Cabaret” explores the dark and heady life of Bohemian Berlin as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich.
The cast of 29 actors in high school and college, is guided by Director Meg Dussault, Choreographer Marissa Stanley and Music Director Trey Lundquist.
Performances are Thursday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 21at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets sold in advance are $25 for adults and $20 for students. Tickets purchased are the door are $27 for adults and $22 for students.
Concerts continue Thursday night
The Foxboro Jaycees’ 2023 Concerts on the Common series continues Thursday with a performance by The Inflatables from 7 to 9 p.m.
The Massachusetts area band jams to 1960 to 80’s rock, playing many songs rarely heard today.
Concerts will continue to take place weekly through Aug. 10, featuring a variety of local bands. A full list of upcoming performers is available at foxborojaycees.org.
Area mental illness support group meets on Tuesday
The South Norfolk Mental Illness Family and Friends Support Group will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 at the Norfolk Grange, 28 Rockwood Road (Route 115), Norfolk.