Poet selected as Beals Prize finalist
Sara Letourneau, of Foxboro, has been selected as a finalist in the 2023 Beals Prize for Poetry, which is awarded by the Beals Memorial Library in Winchendon.
Now in its fourth year, the competition drew the attention of 43 poets from around the Bay State.
The award ceremony will be held at the library at 6:30 p.m. today, when the top 10 finalists will read their submissions.
Letourneau, who was chosen for her poem, “At the Immersive Monet & Expressionists Exhibit,” is a poet, book editor, writing coach and the co-founder of the Pour Me a Poem open mic in Mansfield. Her debut poetry collection, Wild Gardens, will be published by Kelsay Books in 2024.
Author talk with Lidia Bastianach
Lidia Bastianach, award-winning television host and cookbook author, will discuss her memoir, “My American Dream: A Life of Love, Family, and Food,” in a virtual event presented by the Library Speakers Consortium, which includes libraries in Mansfield, Norton and Foxboro. The event will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. Bastianach’s memoir covers the story of her childhood growing up on the Istrian peninsula, her two years in a refugee camp and her eventual arrival in New York where she began working in restaurants. As a bonus for this event, the author will discuss her forthcoming cookbook, “Lidia’s From Our Family Table to Yours: More Than 100 Recipes Made With Love For All Occasions.” To register, go to libraryc.org/members and find your local library.
CharlieCards being phased out
Commuter Rail passengers will soon no longer be able to present CharlieCards for travel to and from certain stations, as the rail returns to normal fares, the MBTA has announced. The change will go into effect Sept. 1. Affected lines include Franklin/Foxboro and Providence/Stoughton, which passes through Attleboro and Mansfield.
Zach Bryan coming to Gillette Stadium in 2024
Zach Bryan has announced he’ll be bringing his “The Quittin Time Tour” to Gillette Stadium on June 26, 2024.
The news comes just days after the singer-songwriter-producer released his fourth full-length studio album, Zach Bryan, available via Warner Records
The new 16-track body of work explores the Grammy-nominated singer’s southern state roots, combining a litany of varied musical and literary influences that might be best described as “Zach Bryan music.” .
The 27-year-old has built a hard-won reputation as an in-concert force of nature, second to none, as evidenced by anyone who attended shows from his Burn, Burn, Burn Tour which wraps in Kansas City at the end of the month. All shows sold out instantly several months in advance, and he set new attendance records at several venues along the way.
Fans can register for presale access at zachbryanpresale.com/, with presale beginning on Sept. 6. General on-sale begins September 8. Supporting acts for the show in Foxboro are Levi Turner and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.