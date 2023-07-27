Foxboro student takes part in music program
Curtis Raymond, a student at Foxboro High School, had the opportunity to study music this summer at the prestigious Birch Creek Music Performance Center in Door County, Wisconsin.
Raymond joined 57 other young musicians from across the country in a two-week residency course focusing on symphony and chamber music, which took place earlier this month.
Birch Creek runs four two-week residency courses each summer focusing on different kinds of music.
Courses are open to students in seventh through 12th grade.
As part of the course, students were able to perform in seven concerts alongside their teachers to audiences of paying concertgoers.
Concerts continue Thursday night
The Foxboro Jaycees’ 2023 Concerts on the Common series continues Thursday with a performance by Retro Polatin from 7 to 9 p.m.
Retro Polatin, a Boston area four-piece dance group with a female lead singer that has been around nearly two decades, plays vintage rock and roll from the 1950’s and 60’s -- a mixture of country, blues, swing and rhythm & blues.
Concerts will continue to take place weekly through Aug. 10, featuring a variety of local bands. A full list of upcoming performers is available at foxborojaycees.org.
Cruise-in car show slated at Patriot Place
The Mass Cruisers Auto Club 2023 Thursday cruise-in car shows continue this week from 4 to 9 p.m. and will usually continue bi-weekly through Oct. 19 near Bass Pro Shops at Patriot Place in Foxboro.
After Thursday, the next show will be Aug. 17.
Canned good donations are welcomed when entering a vehicle into the main cruise night lot.
The event is sponsored by Mass Cruisers Auto Club, Bass Pro Shops and Patriot Place.
Grief support group to meet
Myles Above in Heaven, a support group for grieving mothers, will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Chapel Meeting House, 56 Mill Street. ~