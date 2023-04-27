The town’s water department is alerting residents that water use restrictions go into effect townwide on May 1, in accordance with the water management act permits issued to Foxboro by the state Department of Environmental Protection.
The water use restrictions go into effect annually, as required by the state permit.
No non-essential water use is allowed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, which includes watering of lawns via sprinklers or automated irrigation system, washing of cars, washing of walkways and buildings.
Watering with sprinklers is permitted on Monday and Thursday only for odd-numbered homes and on Tuesday and Friday only for even-numbered homes and only between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m.
Watering with handheld hoses is allowed every day before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
Crumbl Cookies opens at Patriot Place
Locally owned and operated Foxborough Crumbl Cookies will open for business Friday, April 28, at 22 Patriot Place, Suite 177B, in Foxboro.
The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 275+ weekly rotating ﬂavors, including Crumbl’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip.
Some of Crumbl’s specialty ﬂavors include Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake and Galaxy Brownie.
Crumbl says it will provide over 50 career opportunities to Foxboro locals.
Biweekly cruise-in car shows start at Patriot Place
The Mass Cruisers Auto Club 2023 cruise-in car shows have begun, and will run from 4 to 8 p.m. every other Thursday. The next show is May 4.
The shows will continue biweekly through Oct. 19 near Bass Pro Shops at Patriot Place.
Foxboro Jaycees plan car show in Uptown
Speaking of car shows, Foxboro Jaycees, with the support of the Uptown Business Collaborative, will be holding its second annual car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 25 with a rain date of July 2.
The road will be shut down between Wall Street and the common for the event between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
More details to come as the event draws closer.
Former Foxboro student starring on Broadway
Foxboro native Joanna Levesque, who is known by her stage name JoJo, is starring as Satine on Broadway as the lead in “Moulin Rouge!”
Levesque, who is 32, has been in the entertainment world since she was a teenager.
Levesque’s debut single, “Leave (Get Out),” became a No. 1 hit on Billboard magazine’s Pop Song chart (and No. 12 on the all-inclusive Hot 100 singles chart) and made her the youngest artist at the time to notch a chart-topping single in the United States..
Levesque will perform in a 14-week limited engagement through July 16, starring opposite Tony Award nominee Derek Klena, who plays the role of Christian.