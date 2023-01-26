Free throw contest winners announced
The Foxboro-Sharon Knights of Columbus Council #6063 held its annual Free Throw Championship on Jan. 17 at the Ahern Middle School. There was a great turnout with 45 players participating in 10 separate divisions.
The winners were: Lainey Rolince (girls age 9), Kate Groves (girls age 10), Lilah Pollock (girls age 11), Olivia Foscaldo (girls age 12), Anthony Dooley (boys age 9), Sean Demeritt (boys age 10), Jameson Kiracofe (boys age 11), Daniel Thies (boys age 12), Christian Dziok (boys age 13) and Henry Thies (boys age 14).
The winners now move on to the regional championship next month.
PIP scholarship applications available
The Kraft family and Partners in Patriotism Fund are now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Partners in Patriotism Scholarship.
Established in 2017, the Partners in Patriotism Scholarship awards up to five, $5,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are Foxboro residents.
To be eligible for a PIP Scholarship, an applicant must plan to attend a post-secondary education institution, demonstrate a dedication to community service, complete the PIP Scholarship application, submit an activity sheet noting community service and extracurricular activities, and submit an essay that is at least 800 words and addresses one of three prompts.
The application form, essay questions and additional information about the scholarship can be found at bit.ly/PIPScholarship23.
Completed applications, including essays and activity sheets, must be submitted through the Google Form link no later than 11:59 p.m. on April 2. Scholarship winners will be announced prior to graduation.
Questions should be directed to PIPFund@patriots.com.
It’s kindergarten registration time
Parents and caregivers, it’s time to register your children for kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year. Register online at foxborough.k12.ma.us and choosing the Kindergarten 2023-2024 school year option. You must create an account to register your child. Before you can submit the registration, you will need to upload your child’s birth certificate and the necessary proof of residence documentation.
If you’re not sure what district you live in, school district street listings are listed on the website or call the schools directly: Burrell Elementary at 508-543-1605; Igo Elementary at 508-543-1680; or Taylor Elementary at 508-543-1607.
Children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, and must meet requirements set by the state Department of Public Health and Foxboro school department. A current health record with recent physical and immunizations must be submitted prior to the first day of school in September.
Commonwealth Wind Symphony to perform at FHS
The Foxborough High School Music Department is excited to welcome the Commonwealth Wind Symphony to Foxborough High School for their second annual concert on Sunday, January 29th, at 5:00 PM in the FHS Auditorium. The Commonwealth Wind Symphony is a professional wind ensemble whose members are also music educators in Massachusetts. The group was formed after the pandemic as an opportunity for music teachers to collaborate and re-connect to their passion for music. The pandemic was isolating for so many people, and it’s no secret how much it impacted our music programs across the country. CWS creates a space and opportunity for our music educators, who are also professional musicians, the chance to do what they love, with like-minded individuals. In turn this allows our educators to be at their very best for the students. Members of Foxborough’s music faculty will perform with the ensemble: Ms. Cami Tedoldi (flute), Mr. Aaron Bush (saxophones), Mr. Robert Glynn (percussion), Mr. Donald Albro (percussion) and Ms. Jennifer Greenleaf (clarinet). CWS will be conducted by retired Foxborough Public Schools Director of Music, Mr. Stephen C. Massey and Dr. Eric Prade from The College of New Jersey and the South Shore Conservatory. Opening the evening’s event will be performances by Foxborough’s very own FHS Concert Band and Symphony Orchestra. The program will feature works by Percy Grainger, Omar Thomas, Kathryn Salfelder and many more. The event is free and open to the public, and is guaranteed to be an evening of beautiful music.
Free legal clinic scheduled
The Bar Association of Norfolk County’s next Free Legal Clinic will be in person on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. at the Dedham District Court, 631 High Street, Dedham, MA for those in need of legal assistance. Attorneys experienced in all areas of the law will be available for a free one on one confidential consultation, to those who have questions or concerns regarding a legal issue.