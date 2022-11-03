Friends of the Elderly to host Thanksgiving dinner
The Friends of the Elderly annual Family Thanksgiving dinner will continue its traditional dinner for its 36th year.
Local and area residents — young folks, old folks, singles, and families — are invited to join us for a free, homemade Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Congregational Church, 17 West St., Mansfield, across from the South Common.
This event is open to all residents in the Mansfield, Foxboro, Sharon, Norton, Easton, Plainville, Attleboro, and North Attleboro.
Dine-in reservations are helpful but not required.
To place your reservation, call Randy Pickus at 508- 851-9414 or email randyepickus@gmail.com no later than Nov. 18.
Donations for the event can be sent to Friends of the Elderly, c/o Randy Pickus, 2 Fairfield Park, Mansfield, MA 02048.
Health Department’s Wellness Class Series continues
Back by popular demand is the water aerobics for older, active adults.
This class is being held at the Foxboro YMCA, 67 Mechanic St., from 10 to 11 a.m. every Monday in November and December.
This class is free of charge and available to all within the community.
Questions? Contact the Foxboro Health Dept. at 508-543-1207.
Wellness classes offered for teens
The Foxboro Health Department has partnered with the Hockomock Area YMCA to hold free wellness classes for Foxboro teens through the month of November.
There are two classes being offered: Teen Dance from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays, starting Nov. 1, and Teen Yoga from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays, Nov. 10, 17 and Dec. 1.
Classes will be held at the Foxboro Y, 67 Mechanic St., and led by a YMCA instructor.