Hockomock YMCA
announces LIVESTRONG classes
LIVESTRONG is a no-cost 12-week program designed for cancer survivors and their families seeking to regain health, build strength, and connect with other cancer survivors.
The goal is to help participants build muscle mass and muscle strength, increase flexibility and endurance, and improve functional ability.
Certified YMCA fitness instructors give personal individualized instruction and are trained in the elements of cancer, post rehab exercise, nutrition, and supportive cancer care.
Classes start on Jan. 9. Bernon Family (Franklin) Branch, 45 Forge Hill Road, Franklin: Mondays and Wednesdays: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Mondays and Fridays: 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Invensys Foxboro Branch, 67 Mechanic St., Foxboro: Tuesdays and Thursdays: 10:30 a.m.-to noon and Tuesdays and Thursdays: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
North Attleboro Branch, 300 Elmwood St., North Attleboro: Mondays and Wednesdays: 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Cancer survivors are encouraged to visit www.hockymca.org/new-livestrong-classes or contact Jackie Robison, Program Coordinator at 508-772-1310 or JackieR@hockymca.org for more information and to enroll.
Menorah lighting slated
Patriot Place will host a Menorah Lighting Celebration to kick off the first night of Hanukkah this Sunday, December 18.
This family-friendly event. will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Dean College Stage and feature music, giveaways and appearances from Pat Patriot, the New England Patriots cheerleaders and Slyde.
Rabbi Joseph B. Meszler and Rabbi Julie Zupan from Temple Sinai will also light the first candle on the menorah for the first night of Hannukah at 4:30 p.m.
For additional information on the Menorah Lighting Celebration and the holidays at Patriot Place, visit www.patriot-place.com/holiday.