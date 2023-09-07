Hockomock Area YMCA holds free community day
The Hockomock Area YMCA will be hosting a free community day at its Invensys Foxboro Branch’s Spier Family Splash Park on Saturday, Sept. 9 from noon to 5 p.m.
All in the community are invited to enjoy the splash park, which is located at 67 Mechanic St.
No advanced registration required.
For questions, please contact the Invensys Foxboro Branch at 508-543-2523.
Neponset River Fall Cleanup scheduled
The Neponset River Watershed Association, in collaboration with a coalition of partners, is excited to announce the return of the Neponset River Fall Cleanup, set for Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. noon at various cleanup sites, including Canton, Dorchester, Hyde Park, Milton, Norwood and Quincy.
Volunteers of all ages and skill levels are needed. Children under 12 are welcome, but must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration is appreciated for planning purposes. During registration, you’ll have the opportunity to select your preferred cleanup site. The association will provide essential equipment on-site, including trash bags, gloves, tools and waders.
For more information ,visit www.neponset.org/cleanup or contact NepRWA Environmental Fellow, Benni Marques, at marques@neponset.org or 781-575-0354 x313.
Democratic Town Committee to meet
The Foxboro Democratic Town Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 via Zoom.
For a link, contact Dennis Naughton at naughden@verizon.net. Follow the committee on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter) by searching for foxydems2.
Teen parenting group starting
Parenting, though rewarding, can also be a highly difficult task, and parenting a teenager brings its own unique challenges. Starting in September, the Hockomock YMCA is offering a free Teen Parenting Support Group to help area parents cope with the strain and stress that the teenage years can cause, not only for the children themselves but for their families. The support group will run from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 12 through Oct. 17 at the Hurley Family Branch, 300 Elmwood St., North Attleboro. While participating is free, the Y asks interested parents to register in advance at bit.ly/YMentalWellbeing. For more info, contact Brynne Kirwan at brynnek@hockymca.org, or at 508-643-5225.
Grieving mothers to meet Saturday
Myles Above in Heaven, a support group for women who are grieving the loss of a child, will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Chapel House, 56 Mill St.