Jaycees Concert series continues
The Foxboro Jaycees’ 2023 Concerts on the Common series continues Thursday with a performance by Space Captain from 7 to 9 p.m.
The acoustic rock duo perform covers of classic rock tunes, including The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Black Crowes, Pink Floyd, The Cult and more.
Concerts featuring a variety of local bands will continue to take place weekly through Aug. 10.
A full list of upcoming performers is available at foxborojaycees.org.
Have a blast at Patriot Place
Patriot Place in Foxboro will host its annual Patriotic Fireworks Display and Festivities on Thursday, July 6. Visitors can check out live music from 5 to 8 p.m. with CarTune Heroes on the Dean College Stage and Whiskey Saints outside the Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel before the fireworks begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. For a full schedule and additional details, visit www.patriot-place.com/fireworks/.
New childcare center opening
An early learning center is planned by the Hockomock Area YMCA in Foxboro.
“We are thrilled to be opening a new Early Learning Center this September in the Foxboro community,” the YMCA said. The center will be located at Bethany Congregational Church off Foxboro Common. The center will include five classrooms for children ages 18 months to 5 years. The YMCA is already registering children for the center.
Grief support group meets Saturday
Myles Above in Heaven, a support group for women who are grieving the loss of a child, will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at the Chapel House, 56 Mill St.
Free summer meals for kids
The Hockomock Area YMCA will offer free meals to kids age 18 and under through the summer. Free dinners will be offered from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, from July 5 through Aug. 23 at North Attleboro’s Town Pool, 43 South Washington St.
Free lunches will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, from July 11 through Aug. 29 at the Foxboro Y, 67 Mechanic St. and 11 a.m. to noon weekdays through Aug. 23 at Milford’s Memorial Elementary School, 12 Walnut St.
The program also includes activities, arts and crafts and special visitors throughout the summer. In addition to free meals for children, the Y will offer one adult meal per family to be enjoyed at the same time. No sign-up or registration required.
The program is open to residents of all communities.
Help with wild turkey count
MassWildlife is conducting its annual wild turkey count through Aug. 31. The agency is looking for the public to report sightings of hens, poults, jakes and toms in their areas using an online form.
The information will help the agency’s biologists determine productivity, compare long-term reproductive success and estimate fall harvest potential, according to MassWildife’s website.
Use the form at arcg.is/XLP0u0.