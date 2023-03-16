Learn more about the Spanish American War
Paolo DiGregorio, an associate professor of history at Bridgewater State University, will be the featured speaker at the Foxboro Historical Society’s meeting, Tuesday, March 28.
He will present “A Splendid Little War. Politics. The Press. And the Spanish-American War.” At the end of the 19th century, the United States experienced a tremendous transformation in its international standing. Having subdued the continent, the U.S. soon began to emerge as an important player on the international stage. One of the central acts in the drama was a brief war with Spain, a war that would extinguish one empire, while giving birth to another, DiGregorio says.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room of Boyden Library, 10 Bird St., Foxboro.
Applications open for Thompson Memorial Scholarship
The Richard Thompson Memorial Scholarship is available to Foxboro residents of any age who have graduated high school and will be pursuing a career or advanced studies in senior care.
Some professions among those considered eligible include the medical professions, nursing home administration, social work and adult day care at an accredited institution.
The one-time, $1,500 award is based on academic achievement and financial need. It is also necessary to have background with family or community involvement based on the care of senior citizens.
For further information and applications, contact Linda McCoy at 508-543-2511.
Applications must be returned by April 1.
Local man named Five Star Wealth Manager for 2nd year
The Bulfinch Group has announced that Richard Howell, of Foxboro, has earned the designation of Five Star Wealth Manager.
The Five Star Wealth Manager award is annually given to financial managers who satisfy a total of 10 objective eligibility and evaluation criteria.
Howell attended Bentley University and earned his MBA from Babson College.
Fundraising continues for veteran’s markers
The project to replace the 29 Town Square markers around Foxboro honoring those who made the supreme Sacrifice is progressing. As of March 9, contributions stand at $2,600, out of the $5,100 needed.
The first 10 markers have been ordered and will be placed as soon as they are received. A donor has offered to make up the shortage so that we can have the markers in place by Memorial Day but the historical commission is hoping more individual contributors come forward.
The first markers for World War I servicemen were erected almost 100 years ago in 1923. Over the years the markers have been painted many times, suffered damage from cars and storms, and generally are looking the worse for wear.
The select board has approved replacing the markers with the new design and a fund has been established for the approximately $5,100 to replace the remaining 28 markers. Anyone wishing to contribute can send a check to: Veteran’s Marker Fund Foxborough Historical Commission 40 South St. Foxboro MA 02035.