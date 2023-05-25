You can catch Taylor Johnson, a Foxboro resident and 2012 Foxboro High School graduate, compete on the 15th season of American Ninja Warrior, which is set to air on June 5.
Johnson is no stranger to program, which features a challenging obstacle course. She appeared in the semifinals in 2020 and in the qualifiers in Tacoma, Wash., in 2021.
Fox-in-the-Boro unveiling scheduled
The town’s cultural council is planning to unveil the designs of five five-foot-tall fiberglass fox sculptures during a “big reveal” ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31 at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center.
Five artists — from more than 70 submissions — have been busy transforming the white sculptures into artwork that will grace locations throughout town for a public art project.
Paint the streets this weekend
The seventh annual Foxboro Street Painting Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at North Marketplace at Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Pl. This year’s theme is the Power of Nature. There will be judging, prizes and trophies. Registration is $25 and includes art materials. Also included as part of the event is entertainment such as balloon artists, live music and a live appearance from Pat Patriot.
There will also be merchandise available for sale. The event is organized by a few members of the Foxboro High School senior class each year, with support from Patriot Place, Foxboro Dental Associates and the Foxboro Public Schools Art Department to celebrate arts in the community and fundraise for a good cause.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Gerald Roy Memorial Scholarship.
Register ahead of time at foxboroughstreetpainting.com, or on site the day of the event.
Neponset Day slated for June 3
The Neponset River Watershed Association is sponsoring a Neponset Day festival on Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. .
This free, public, family-friendly event takes place at DCR Neponset II Park in Dorchester at the corner of Hilltop Street and Granite Avenue. Activities include free boating with Paddle Boston, kids’ crafts and games, music, food trucks, environmental exhibits, and more.
“Neponset Day celebrates our diverse communities and the beautiful natural habitats and wildlife along the Neponset River,” said NepRWA Greenways Director, Andres Ripley.
For more information on Neponset Day, visit neponset.org/neponsetday.