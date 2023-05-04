Monster Jam roars into Stadium
Monster Jam will return to Gillette Stadium for the ninth time as the action-packed, full-throttle motorsports experience roars into the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution this Saturday, May 6.
This family-favorite, adrenaline-charged event will feature world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tearing up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.
The Pit Party (separate ticket required) will take place from 2:30-5:30 p.m., with the event beginning at 7 p.m., parking lots scheduled to open at noon and gates opening at 5 p.m.
Stadium officials strongly encourage fans to allow themselves plenty of time when traveling near the stadium on event days. Traffic restrictions will be in place on local roads before and after the event. Fans who use local roads will experience delays in arrival time due to road closures that are not captured by traffic and navigation apps. Fans must use I-95, I-495 or Route 140 to access Route 1 and Gillette Stadium.
Fans attending Monster Jam are reminded that bags larger than a small wristlet or handheld wallet will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium, per the venue’s clear bag policy, which is in effect at all ticketed events. If carrying a bag into the stadium is necessary, there are three options: a clear plastic bag the size of a one-gallon Ziploc bag, a clear plastic vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12” x 12” x 6,” or a small wristlet or handheld wallet not exceeding 6.5” x 4.5”. Please note that bags larger than the permitted size, including purses, shoulder bags and backpacks, will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium and will not be held or stored by the venue. These items must be returned to a vehicle before entering the stadium. For more information on the clear bag policy, visit gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.
Single Parent Support Group launchesA monthly group for single parents to support one another and discuss issues, concerns and share resources with other single parents in the area will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Fuller Conference Room at Boyden Library, 10 Bird St.
This group will meet on the third Monday evening each month (except in June due to the holiday), with meetings scheduled for May 15, June 12, July 17 and Aug. 21.
Homes, businesses can conserve water indoors
Homeowners and businesses can conserve water indoors and save money as Foxboro Water Department offers rebates for water-efficient toilets and washing machines.
For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3KTXRm9.
Potters Place plans show and sale
Potters Place, a cooperative pottery studio in Sharon that has members from Westwood, Norwood, Walpole, Canton, Medfield, Sharon, Foxboro, Easton, Franklin, Norfolk and other surrounding towns, is holding an outdoor pottery sale.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Sharon Community Food Pantry.
Potters Place will hold it sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at 6 Merchant St., Sharon. Rain date is May 7. The sale theme is “Garden Party,” featuring many vases and other pieces of pottery.